UPDATE 1-Dutch government suspends plan to cut number of flights at Schiphol

(Updates with confirmation from ministry, details in paragraphs 2 and 4)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday gave up on a provisional plan to cut the number of flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport to reduce noise pollution, the Transportation Ministry said.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the decision had been communicated in a letter to parliament, following opposition from the U.S. government. The European Union said earlier on Tuesday it was also assessing whether the Dutch move was in line with European law.

The Dutch government in September said it aimed to cut flights at Schiphol, one of Europe's main air transport hubs, to 452,500 per year, almost 10% below 2019 levels.

The proposed cut had been cheered by environmentalists but fiercely contested by Dutch flag carrier KLM, U.S. airline JetBlue,, among others, as well as major industry groups. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)