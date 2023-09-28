UPDATE 1-Epic Games is laying off roughly 900 employees - Bloomberg News

(Adds details from report in paragraphs 1-2)

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

"Fortnite" maker Epic Games is laying off about 900 employees, or 16% of its staff, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The job cuts were announced in a memo to staff, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Epic has been in a legal battle with Apple since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on iPhones and other devices violated U.S. antitrust rules.

Apple on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down an order requiring changes to its App Store rules stemming from an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" owner Epic Games.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)