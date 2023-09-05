UPDATE 1-Equipment rental firm Ashtead lowers UK rental revenue outlook

(Adds details on the US and the UK business in paragraphs 3-4, CEO comment in paragraph 5)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - British equipment rental giant Ashtead Group on Tuesday lowered its annual UK rental revenue growth forecast to 6%-9%, from its previous outlook range of 10% to 13%, citing softening market conditions.

The company, which trades under the name Sunbelt Rentals in the United States, retained the rest of its outlook after reporting an 11% climb in adjusted pretax profit to $615 million in the first quarter ended July 31.

In the United States, its largest market, the group expects to benefit from the increasing number of mega projects and recent legislative acts such as the U.S. government's $430 billion green energy subsidy package and a $52 billion semiconductor manufacturing and research programme.

Ashtead's UK business, on the other hand, has been weighed down by inflationary pressures hitting its cost base and margins.

"Despite the UK market conditions softening, we expect overall performance to be in line with our expectations and the Board looks to the future with confidence," CEO Brendan Horgan said in a statement.

