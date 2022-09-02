U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

REFILE-UPDATE 1-EU Commission says has received response from Iran in nuclear talks

1 min read

(Corrects spelling of Josep Borrell's name in paragraph 3)

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had received a response from Iran in the ongoing talks over a nuclear non-proliferation deal and had distributed it to all other participants in the negotiations.

The other parties - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia - and the United States, which is no longer a party, were all studying this response and would together discuss the way ahead, the Commission said.

"The way ahead will be – as always - discussed with all participants and the U.S.," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Maria Sheahan)

