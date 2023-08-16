UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields fall as investors pause bond selloff, inflation concerns remain

(Adds comments, background)

By Stefano Rebaudo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged lower on Wednesday as investors paused a bond selloff after the benchmark Bund yield hit levels close to its 12-year high on fears that central banks might tighten more than expected to tame sticky inflation.

Chinese economic data and the absence of meaningful stimulus from Beijing continued to weigh on investor sentiment, triggering some bids into safe-haven government bonds.

"Poor risk sentiment finally caught up with rates, but it also looked like investors were covering their short positions," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rate strategist at ING.

"This morning's UK CPI figures surprised slightly to the upside again, but it appears the market's focus is shifting, with China risks top of mind," he added.

British annual consumer price inflation slowing to 6.8% in July provided some relief, but there were more signs of pressure in core and services prices.

George Buckley, chief UK and euro area economist at Nomura, said that "an important driver of July services inflation was the volatile air fares component, which the Bank (of England) typically removes from its measure of 'core services'".

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell 3 bps to 2.65%. On Tuesday it hit 2.729%, which was just below 2.77%, the highest level since July 2011, reached in early March.

Markets expected the Federal Reserve tightening cycle to have peaked and the European Central Bank to possibly raise by a further 25 basis points by year-end, but recent economic data, including Tuesday’s retail sales numbers from the U.S., cast a shadow on these forecasts.

Canada's annual inflation rate surged, increasing the likelihood of another interest rate increase.

Volatility persisted in the gas market as traders gauged the impact of full inventories against potential supply disruptions at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and Norwegian maintenance.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said inflation was still too high, and the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further.

Germany's 2-year yield – most sensitive to changes in policy rates - was down 2.5 bps at 3.08%.

From July 21 to last Friday, the German 2-year yield dropped from about 3.3% to 3.0%, while the 10-year yield rose from around 2.4% to 2.6%. Such moves showed market expectations that ECB policy rates would stay at high levels for an extended period, but the central bank could stop its tightening with a depo rate at the current level of 3.75%.

This week Germany's 2-year and 10-year yields rose together, still showing a higher for longer rate scenario, but coupled with a terminal rate closer to 4%.

Italy's 10-year yield - the benchmark for the euro area periphery – dropped 2 bps to 4.34%. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Alison Williams and Gareth Jones)