Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,553.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,090.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,805.00
    -10.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.75
    +0.37 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,043.00
    -4.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.97
    +0.12 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2557
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2910
    -0.9080 (-0.62%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,931.04
    +223.84 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.36
    +653.68 (+269.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.38
    +25.54 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,858.31
    -587.59 (-1.76%)
     

UPDATE 1-EV maker Nio considers more job cuts after shedding 10% staff - Bloomberg News

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details from the Bloomberg report in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 5-6)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc may undertake further job cuts after the company announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce last month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some departments were asked to prepare reserve lay-off lists, which may widen the original dismissals to 20% to 30% within the unit, according to the report.

The cuts would apply mainly to non-core businesses or ones that would not generate quick returns or require heavy investment, the report added.

Nio did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The additional cuts come after Nio said in November that it planned to eliminate 10% of its jobs, as it moves to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the face of growing competition.

Demand for EVs has weakened in China as consumers favour more economical plug-in hybrids. (Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Advertisement