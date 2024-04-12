UPDATE 1-Exxon Mobil moves forward with sixth offshore project in Guyana

(Adds details on the project in paragraph 2 onwards)

April 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has made a final investment decision for the Whiptail development offshore Guyana after receiving the required government and regulatory approvals, the company said on Friday.

Whiptail, the sixth project on the Stabroek block, is expected to add about 250,000 barrels of daily capacity by the end of 2027.

The $12.7 billion Whiptail project will include up to 10 drill centers with 48 production and injection wells.

The floating production platform is planned to start operations in late 2027 and bring the Exxon-led consortium's oil output in Guyana over 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)