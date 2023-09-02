1 feels a bit like camp. Another has Frank Lloyd Wright style. S. Shore homes you must see

We've been on hiatus with the South Shore real estate transactions online. But we returned a few weeks and hope you'll now look for them every week here at PatriotLedger.com.

We think No. 3 is the one not to miss this week. Frank Lloyd Wright style and so many lovely surprises. Then again, No. 2 is and a delight − feel part secluded getaway, part beach house, part summer camp. And of course, part mansion. (Or maybe an $11M house for sale in Cambridge is more your style.)

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. Whether you're nosy or doing your research of when it's time to sell, we have the info. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. (Like check out last week's list here that included a Quincy home in the Top 5 sales.) And throughout the story, you'll find links to other stories about real estate and home trends. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore. Enjoy perusing.

Top home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Aug. 1-4, 2023

$4,775,000, Hingham, 2 Merrill St., Brett J. and Katherine Holmgren to Ali J. and Cristina J. Mirshekari, Aug. 3, 2023, single family.

8,500 square feet: Hingham Harbor views from nearly every room

$2,400,000, Cohasset, 91 Atlantic Ave., Talbot and Priscilla B. Dewey Jr to Hollis Hunnewell, Aug. 1, 2023, single family.

More: 2 acres on this exclusive beach front property with stunning ocean views

$1,940,000, Cohasset, 8 Stevens Lane James L. Mitterando to Jennifer H. Alba, Aug. 4, 2023, single family.

Attached one bedroom guest home, too! Renovated in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright

$1,825,000, Scituate, 60 Mordecai Lincoln Road, Christopher and Jennifer Morrison to Sherman Smith and Linda Heath, Aug. 1, 2023, single family.

Architect-designed home: House built in 2010 has 3/4 acre leading directly to a tidal estuary

$1,675,000, Milton, 26 Meredith Circle, Patricia R. Babb to Brendon and Tracey Ballou, Aug. 1, 2023, single family.

More: Center-front Colonial has front-to-back living room with fireplace and a sun-filled porch

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Aug. 1-4, 2023

Abington

73 Leonard Farm Road, Paula L. Moriarty to Sonatrice Lafond and Jean A. Meniel, $800,000, Aug. 2, single family.

2 Arch St., Keryn M. Orourke to Jennifer Maldonado-Ong and Brian Ong, $525,500, Aug. 3, single family.

54 Pine St., Deborah M. Collins to Kathryn A. Collins, $250,000, Aug. 4, single family.

Braintree

37 Brewster Ave., Anthony G. and Carolyn E. Panasci to Christopher P. and Kate E. Greeke, $885,000, Aug. 1, single family.

20 Skyline Drive Unit 3, Shu W. Tan to Jiamin Dai and Caimin Wang, $335,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

16 Oregon Ave., Nancy S. Carver to Angelina Voskopoja and John Myzyri, $1,275,000, Aug. 1, single family.

16 Highland Ave., Josephine T. Walsh to Craig J. Shadduck and Shannon M. Casey, $635,000, Aug. 4, single family.

36 Whites Hill Drive, Daniel F. and Kathryn L. Keller to Ping Huang and Zhengrong Sun, $1,500,000, Aug. 3, single family.

Canton

779 Washington St. Unit 2D, Paul A. and Mary J. Schneiders to Sdfs Inc. and Reuki B. Schutt, $170,000, Aug. 3.

128 Dedham St., Scott J. Macleod to Anthony T. Zoppo, $400,000, Aug. 1, single family.

39 Kelly Way Unit 39, Jan and Deborah Szaro to Joan D. Ingersoll T. and Joan D. Ingersoll, $849,000, Aug. 1,, condo.

70 York Brook Road, Guez RET and Moshe Guez to Joshua and Beth Winters, $1,150,000, Aug. 2, single family.

Carver

22 Indian St., Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $150,000, Aug. 3.

Cohasset

19 Windy Hill Road, Jeffrey P. and Lindsay F. Appel to Christopher T. and Emily G. Carr, $1,515,000, Aug. 4, single family.

42 Smith Place, Jeffrey and Chloe Menard to Karin Cassel and James L. Mitterando, $940,000, Aug. 4, single family.

91 Atlantic Ave., Talbot and Priscilla B. Dewey Jr. to Hollis Hunnewell, $2,400,000, Aug. 1, single family.

8 Stevens Lane, James L. Mitterando to Jennifer H. Alba, $1,940,000, Aug. 4, single family.

Halifax

138 Fuller St., Nikos Bethanis to Adam Gay, $650,000, Aug. 4, single family.

Hanover

280 Broadway, Greene Family Trust and David C. Greene to Mark Mcguire and Kerri Flaherty, $795,000, Aug. 4, single family.

184 Birchwood Road, Scott Carol C. Est and Joanne M. Ward to Paul and Emily Barbosa, $930,000, Aug. 3, single family.

121 Setterland Farm Road, Judith E. Lynch to Carlos R. and Amanda Recio, $950,000, Aug. 3, single family.

42 Stonegate Lane, Richard J. and Barbara A. Scannell Jr. to Brian P. Darcy, $950,000, Aug. 1, single family.

265 Washington St., Laura A. Beto to John and Susannah Izzi, $879,900, Aug. 4, single family.

160 Pleasant St., Brain P. and Alissa Darcy to John C. and Jennifer R. Cassidy, $775,000, Aug. 1, single family.

22 Ledgewood Drive, Mortgage Assets Mgmts Limited Liability Co. to Laura B. and Frank J. Obrien, $800,000, Aug. 1, single family.

607 Broadway, Gemelli Carol A. Est and Paul J. Gemelli to Lauren B. and Scott M. Apelgren, $1,200,000, Aug. 2, single family.

Hanson

123 Partridge Way, RETchless Family Trust and John Retchless to Mark A. and Lynn M. Medeiros, $739,000, Aug. 1, single family.

159 Crescent St., Claudette A. Baker to Arthur D. Barros and Rosandelica Faieta, $460,000, Aug. 1, single family.

475 Pleasant St., 475 Pleasant St T. and Donald D. Brown Jr. to Isilda D. Quabo and Jose Fortes, $609,000, Aug. 2.

1489 Main St. Unit 3, Jan Lyne to Abigail B. Walsh, $427,000, Aug. 2,, condo.

560 Maquan St., Paul S. and Kelly A. Scott Jr. to Evean M. and Shannon Duane, $935,000, Aug. 2, single family.

Hingham

87 North St. Unit 87, Michael D. Page to Colantuono RET and Nicholas J. Colantuono, $840,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

16 Village Lane, Robert R. Leland to Michael R. Hanley and Alexandra M. Skaperdas, $1,600,000, Aug. 4, single family.

2 Merrill St., Brett J. and Katherine Holmgren to Ali J. and Cristina J. Mirshekari, $4,775,000, Aug. 3, single family.

41 Wompatuck Road, Jean A. Hagerty to Lev Yazykov, $850,000, Aug. 4, single family.

20 Beals Cove Road Unit F., Junxing Chen to Yuyao Lin, $95,000, Aug. 2,, condo.

Holbrook

65 E. Shore Road, Edward M. Dzengeleski to 61 Marion St Limited Liability Co., $217,000, Aug. 1, single family.

31 James St., Manny and Due M. Tran to Beatrice Pierre and Max Bernard, $475,000, Aug. 4, single family.

Hull

529 Nantasket Ave. Unit 529, Lisa A. Hatc and Annette M. Agostino to Mss Thirteen Realty Limited Liability Co., $465,000, Aug. 4.

531 Nantasket Ave. Unit 531, Lisa A. Hatc and Annette M. Agostino to Mss Thirteen Realty Limited Liability Co., $465,000, Aug. 4.

155 Nantasket Ave. Unit 202, Joseph Pallay to Harmon Family Trust and James J. Harmon Jr., $547,000, Aug. 1,, condo.

55 Revere St., Elena A. Karski to Adriana Robinson, $600,000, Aug. 3, single family.

Kingston

25 Lot Phillips Road, James P. and Michele S. Parker to Ryan and Jennifer Kennedy, $817,000, Aug. 3, single family.

8 Jones River Drive, Paul C. and Keri L. Turner to Emily J. Hagen, $800,000, Aug. 1, single family.

25 Brook St., Katelyn E. and Stewart J. Fay to Paul G. Brown Jr., $605,000, Aug. 1, single family.

318 Elm St., Nava Family Trust and James A. Nava to Bergen B. Washburn and Conor P. Dwyer, $925,000, Aug. 4, single family.

395 Country Club Way, James J. and Kathleen Mckenna Jr. to Long Nguyen, $1,500,000, Aug. 4, single family.

27 Charles St., Briarwood Const Corp. to Amanda and Sean J. Osborne, $830,000, Aug. 4.

Marshfield

564 Ocean St., Deidre Shea and John V. King Jr. to Norman Laviolette Jr., $1,250,000, Aug. 4, single family.

91 Tilden Road, Tilden Rd Realty Trust and Paul R. Debesse to Brett and Cara Boliver, $960,000, Aug. 3, single family.

627 Ferry St., Raghvan and Raji Sivaraman to Andrew and Kyle Herald, $589,000, Aug. 4, single family.

26 Leverett St., John E. Mcgowan and Moira E. Duffy-Mcgowan to Stephen A. and Andrea L. Dion, $600,000, Aug. 3, single family.

70 Samuel Curtis Way Unit 70, Godwin Family Trust and Leo L. Godwin to Elizabeth G. Butter, $850,000, Aug. 3,, condo.

72 Chandler Drive, Dane Webber and Amanda Powell to Kara Dion and Eoin F. Callinan, $645,000, Aug. 1, single family.

89 Settlers Path, 89 Settlers Path Realty Trust and Christopher D. Agri to Mihail and Mariana Lacusta, $860,000, Aug. 3, single family.

119 Peregrine White Drive, Keystone Realty Trust and Elizabeth A. Brown to William and Jessilynn Crimmins, $600,000, Aug. 1.

251 Damons Point Road, George E. Ocain to Brian and Margaret Roche, $1,275,000, Aug. 1, single family.

132 Stagecoach Drive, James W. and Jessica J. Carven to Benjamin and Victoria B. Ronan, $685,000, Aug. 1, single family.

83 Upland Road, Brian J. Murphy to Cypress Hill Prop Limited Liability Co., $260,000, Aug. 4, single family.

20 Dog Lane, Uci Realty Trust and Elizabeth A. Brown to Tyler Martin, $300,000, Aug. 1.

Milton

3 Rustlewood Road, Elizabeth Butler to John and Devin Miller Jr., $1,175,000, Aug. 1, single family.

88 Wharf St. Unit 511, Foley Jr. Gerald S. Est and Peter A. Foley to Otile E. Mcmanus T. and Otile E. Mcmanus, $702,250, Aug. 3,, condo.

26 Meredith Circle, Patricia R. Babb to Brendon and Tracey Ballou, $1,675,000, Aug. 1, single family.

88 Wharf St. Unit 314, Otile E. Mcmanus T. and Otile E. Mcmanus to Kenneth M. and Sharon A. Pariser, $1,405,000, Aug. 2,, condo.

10 Bradford Road, Mercury Real T. and Michelle Medeiros to Pak C. Ling and Zixin Lin, $820,000, Aug. 4, single family.

Norwell

95 Tiffany Road, Sarah Okeefe and James Solari to David and Molly Bauer, $675,000, Aug. 1, single family.

Pembroke

47 Station St., Brian G. and Karen M. Leonard to 81 Faxon Park Rd Realty Trust and Steven Baylis, $603,000, Aug. 4, single family.

9 Autumn Waye, John C. Lang to Donna Mcglame, $750,000, Aug. 3, single family.

Plymouth

88 Sandwich St. Unit 1, Law Offices Of Jack M. Atw and Colleen Carroll to Sindibad Hld Limited Liability Co., $525,000, Aug. 2.

88 Sandwich St. Unit 2, Law Offices Of Jack M. Atw and Colleen Carroll to Sindibad Hld Limited Liability Co., $525,000, Aug. 2.

599 Long Pond Road, Joseph R. and Valeen Weeks Jr. to Andrew and Rebecca E. Chadwick, $750,000, Aug. 4, single family.

12 State Road Unit 4D, 12 State Rd unit 4d RET and Peter J. Sherbertes to Geoffrey M. and Marguerite S. Hennessy, $425,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

58 Rosebay Lane, Anthony M. and Kaitlin Magnoli to Rachel Serkalow, $785,000, Aug. 2, single family.

8 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to John T. and Kristine M. Svagdis, $675,826, Aug. 4.

4 Verbena Drive, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Ryan W. Ballas, $736,614, Aug. 2.

246 Court St., Kathleen A. Odonnell to Karen Carriulo, $606,000, Aug. 1, single family.

21 Cape Cod Ave., Timothy J. Sweeney to Peter W. and Nadina R. Minor, $600,000, Aug. 3, single family.

25 Langford Road, Joshua C. and Elizabeth A. Brooks to Sara Bilodeau-Tondorf, $630,000, Aug. 4, single family.

6 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Veronic Young, $654,819, Aug. 4.

Beaver Dam Road Lot 11-4A, Pinehills Water Co. Inc. to Aquarion Water Co. Of Ma I., $1,353,000, Aug. 2.

Beaver Dam Road Lot S161, Pinehills Water Co. Inc. to Aquarion Water Co. Of Ma I., $1,353,000, Aug. 2.

Long Ridge Road Lot 11-706, Pinehills Water Co. Inc. to Aquarion Water Co. Of Ma I., $1,353,000, Aug. 2.

33 Bartlett Road, Parched Limited Liability Co. to Thomas Collins, $200,000, Aug. 2.

24 Westcliff Drive Unit 24, Margaret G. and Priscilla A. Macphee to Victoria G. Greeke, $370,000, Aug. 1,, condo.

37 Lakeview Road, Guertin Realty Trust and Leah Guertin to Frank E. and Collen Kunker 4th, $220,000, Aug. 3, single family.

10 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 3, Nicole Corbett and Jennifer Dresser to Kathleen Malmgren, $250,000, Aug. 3,, condo.

Saquish Beach Blvd, John C. and Maureen E. Fay to Kevin and Christal Sousa, $18,000, Aug. 3.

22 Cranberry Farm Road, Ep Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to John and Joanne P. Retchless, $757,400, Aug. 1.

143 Lunns Way, Mark W. and Karen J. Leavitt to Macayla and Michael Phan, $685,000, Aug. 1, single family.

88 Sandwich St. Unit 3, Law Offices Of Jack M. Atw and Colleen Carroll to Sindibad Hld Limited Liability Co., $525,000, Aug. 2.

Quincy

48 Sachem St., Geoffrey M. and Marguerite S. Hennessey to Qiang Chen and Lili Gao, $587,500, Aug. 4, single family.

350 Granite St. Unit 350, First Lending Invs Limited Liability Co. to Patriot Prop Soln Limited Liability Co., $350,500, Aug. 2,, condo.

15 Bower Road Unit A1, Dongjun J. Won to Daniel T. and Lori M. Duff, $446,000, Aug. 3,, condo.

273 Bellevue Road, Brian A. and Kristin L. Shotland to Yixing Wang, $1,320,000, Aug. 1, single family.

25 California Ave., Joseph P. and Kimberly A. Grimaldi to Zoe A. Summit, $440,000, Aug. 1, single family.

42-54 Water St., Water St Residences Limited Liability Co. to Naanaa Corp., $2,300,000, Aug. 1.

20 Hull St., Hull Street Realty Trust and Susan S. Ruffini to Hull Street Homes Limited Liability Co., $342,000, Aug. 1, single family.

26 Hull St., West Street Realty Trust and Susan S. Ruffini to Hull Street Homes Limited Liability Co., $341,500, Aug. 1, single family.

593 Quincy Shore Drive, Hoa L. Vo to Huyen Le, $278,000, Aug. 1.

308 Quarry St. Unit 306, Josie TOf 2021 and Josie N. Mcgovern to Linh and Phung M. Vuong, $360,000, Aug. 2,, condo.

45 Howe St., Christopher G. and Febriandini M. Bourikas to Cathryn M. Johns, $710,000, Aug. 2, single family.

200 Newbury Ave. Unit 2, Yicong Wu to Jianhong and Yanfang Chen, $250,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

511 Hancock St. Unit 408, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Huo Z. and Susan M. Hu, $530,000, Aug. 1,, condo.

350 Granite St. Unit 350, Jackson Li to 1st Landing Invs Limited Liability Co., $300,000, Aug. 2,, condo.

48 Quarry St. Unit 48, Mintis Hankerson and Abdoulaye Sow to Jessica Yu and Sheldon C. Wong, $690,000, Aug. 1,, condo.

1022 Hancock St. Unit 213, Tarik El-Ashban to Stanley Y. and Sandy W. Lok, $596,000, Aug. 1,, condo.

883 E. Squantum St., Stephen G. Runge to Polixeni G. and Brendan J. Mulcahy, $650,000, Aug. 2, single family.

186-188 Quincy Ave. Unit D1, Quincy Ave Realty Partners to Thanh P. Dang and Thao T. Doan, $450,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

511 Hancock St. Unit 608, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Paul Wong and Anna Y. Zhou, $585,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

511 Hancock St. Unit 508, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Nelson J. Wu, $540,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

511 Hancock St. Unit 307, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Mei Q. Zheng and Liang D. Zhang, $675,000, Aug. 3,, condo.

511 Hancock St. Unit 402, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Mariel Lambrukos and Edward Mcdonough, $685,000, Aug. 3,, condo.

16 Homestead Ave., Catherine A. Parsons Lt and Linda Mearn to King Chung, $736,000, Aug. 2, single family.

136 Bunker Hill Lane, Robert A. and Nora C. Hurstak to Thomas J. Morley and Kristin Borowski, $750,000, Aug. 4, single family.

Randolph

25 Connolly St., Janet Nightingale to Corey and Lizabeth Mcanney, $360,000, Aug. 4, single family.

50 Soren St., Yuriy and Lyuba Malko to Angela Ruiz, $550,000, Aug. 1, single family.

27 Willard Terrace, Johanne Jeudy to Rebecca Mcgovern, $630,000, Aug. 1, single family.

19 Vesey Road, Emthanh T. Nguyen and Nhut V. Tran to Kevin Ho and Tai V. Nguyen, $350,000, Aug. 3, single family.

20 Nelson Drive Unit 3D, Ken Chen and Jin L. Yu to Cam T. Le, $225,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

62 Lillian St. N., Proctor Family Trust and Courtney Elburg to Tai A. Hoang and Uyen Truong, $740,733, Aug. 1, single family.

7 EJ Foley Circle, Quoc Thang to Mai Nguyen and Bernard L. Alcock, $920,000, Aug. 1, single family.

Rockland

5 Dyer St., Jennifer Aubry to Fotios and Alexandra Giokas, $582,500, Aug. 4, single family.

75-77 Linden St., 75-77 Linden St Pgm Realty Trust and Paul G. Macdonald to Elisandro F. Gomes, $800,000, Aug. 3.

19 Butternut Lane, John Izzi and Susannah Caffrey to Ashley and Paul Mignosa, $470,000, Aug. 4, single family.

103 Grove St. Unit 333, Gobeil Robert D. Est and Richard A. Gobeil to Cedrick S. Surin, $207,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

Scituate

10 Fairview Ave., Violet M. Jackson to Andre and Theresa Elnakhle, $670,000, Aug. 4, single family.

8 Blueberry Lane, Gammon Dorothy B. Est and Laster R. Gammon Jr. to Brenton and Sarah J. Gammon, $450,000, Aug. 4, single family.

60 Mordecai Lincoln Road, Christopher and Jennifer Morrison to Sherman Smith and Linda Heath, $1,825,000, Aug. 1, single family.

30 Atlantic Way Unit 30, Sl Owner Limited Liability Co. to Katelyn D. Tierney, $312,200, Aug. 1.

Sharon

25 Norwood St., Mark E. and Michele L. Nelson to Prashant S. and Nancy Sengar, $591,150, Aug. 3, single family.

55 Forge Road, D. & Julia Litvak Lt and Dmitry Litvak to Akash Garg and Pooja Gupta, $1,150,000, Aug. 4, single family.

43 Greenwood Road, Lawrence and Susan P. Cable to John and Lindsay Gearheart, $830,000, Aug. 4, single family.

Stoughton

20 Brookdale Road, Joanne E. Kurdeka and Marguerite J. Noe to Courtney and Laura Bennett, $550,000, Aug. 1, single family.

2351 Central St., Slobadan D. Davidovic and Branka Saric to 2351 Central St Limited Liability Co., $200,000, Aug. 1, single family.

830 Washington St. Unit 3, 830 Washington Street Realty Trust and Andrew F. Reservitz to My Nguyen, $184,500, Aug. 3.

Weymouth

11 Birchbrow Ave., Ryan Gerald M. Est and Karen Ryan to Mark and Stephen Lombardi, $350,000, Aug. 4, single family.

29 Lake St., Joan and Eric Danubio to Haijian Ma, $610,000, Aug. 3, single family.

95 Moreland Road, David A. and Sharon L. Lebeau to Albert J. and Lynne C. Lynch, $555,000, Aug. 2, single family.

160 Burkhall St. Unit 503, Melanie Ma and Chi H. Wong to Nicholas Bulens, $331,200, Aug. 1,, condo.

1012 Washington St., Brian K. Robado to Khoa A. and Chau Tran, $449,000, Aug. 4, single family.

31 Carver St., East Brockton Limited Liability Co. to Mark C. Strauss and Rachel L. Wilson, $560,000, Aug. 1, single family.

43 Sanderson Ave., 14 Lewis Street Limited Liability Co. to Gail Boachie, $665,000, Aug. 4, single family.

54 Erika Lane, Weathervane Dev Corp. to Timothy W. and Jennifer M. Concannon, $800,000, Aug. 1, single family.

1366 Pleasant St. Unit A., Ruairi and Anastasia L. Tobin to Logan F. Oliva and Sarah Coady, $475,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

122 Tall Oaks Drive Unit X., Caren C. and Stephen Putnam to Wen Q. Huang, $425,000, Aug. 4,, condo.

Whitman

24 Joyce Ave., David L. and Laura L. Nadell to Michaela R. Hyland and Ryan A. Boughter, $510,000, Aug. 4, single family.

774 Bedford St., Merliee Moscardelli to John Lorden, $603,000, Aug. 4.

246 Winter St., Geary Betti A. Est and Donna L. Callahan to Nikolai V. Gabardi and Natalie E. Paul, $365,000, Aug. 4, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Aug. 1-4, 2023