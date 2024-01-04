UPDATE 1-Fire hits SLC Agricola cotton warehouse in northeastern Brazil

(Adds details)

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian agribusiness firm SLC Agricola said on Thursday that one of its cotton bales warehouses at a farm in northeastern Bahia state was hit by a fire on Jan. 2, damaging part of its output.

Possible damages include about 5,000 bales of cotton, 5% of the total produced by the farm and 0.4% of SLC's total in the 2022/23 season, the company said in a securities filing.

The firm's cotton ginning plant at the Panorama farm was not directly affected by the fire, but will undergo preventive maintenance and resume operations only in July 2024, SLC Agricola said.

Some 19% of the Panorama farm's cotton - roughly 21,000 bales - still require processing, the company noted, saying that those bales will be processed at the Paysandu farm located 50 km (31 miles) away.

"The fire was properly controlled and there were no personnel injuries or damage to crops, with only the cotton bales warehouse affected," SLC said. "The causes of the fire are still being investigated." (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)