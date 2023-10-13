UPDATE 1-Ford considers cutting shift at F-150 lightning plant, WSJ reports, citing UAW memo

(Adds details from report in paragraph 2, disclosure in paragraph 3)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor is considering cutting shifts at its plant that builds the electric F-150 lightning pickup on slowing demand for the EV, according to a WSJ report, citing a memo from a United Auto Workers official.

In a letter dated Tuesday, the official, who leads the local union chapter that represents the workers at the EV pickup factory, said that the automaker was considering canceling a shift. The official also indicated that the company was looking to build more gas-powered trucks instead.

Ford and the UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)