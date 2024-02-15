UPDATE 1-Former official Daleep Singh to return to White House

(Adds background in paragraphs 5-6)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Former senior White House official Daleep Singh will return to his previous role as the deputy national security adviser for international economics, replacing Mike Pyle who is leaving at the end of the month, a White House official said.

Singh, a former Treasury official under former President Barack Obama, left the same role in spring 2022 and has been working as the chief economist for PGIM Fixed Income, a Wall Street asset manager.

The job, which reports to both the National Security Council and the National Economic Council, positions Singh as a key player in discussions on sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine at a time when U.S. allies are agonizing over how to utilize frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Singh's return was first reported by Axios.

Singh was a key architect of global sanctions imposed against Russia after its Feb. 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He played a high-profile role in coordinating actions by the United States and its allies in sanctioning Russian banks, oligarchs, companies and government figures.

Pyle, who joined the Biden administration as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief economic adviser, took over Singh's job as Biden's Group of Seven rich nations "sherpa", but plans to leave this administration at the end of the month. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Bill Berkrot)