U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,639.50
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,563.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,943.00
    +18.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,159.70
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.91
    -0.82 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3263
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,326.80
    +1,124.56 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.95
    +33.83 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

UPDATE 1-France's Djebbari 'not worried' at this stage about Tesla after car accident

(adds quotes)

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday there was no suggestion, at this stage, that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla car Model 3 was linked to a technical problem.

Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after an accident involving one of the vehicles killed one person and injured 20 others on Saturday.

Tesla has not responded to requests for comment.

Djebbari told RMC radio he was not worried, at this stage, about the accident. "There are no elements that would lead (one) to believe it was tied to a technical problem," he added.

The minister said he spoke on Tuesday night with the chief executive of Tesla Europe who told him there had been no safety alerts about that model.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil slips over 1% on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a third day straight on Wednesday on growing expectations that supply growth will outpace demand growth next year, even though the Omicron coronavirus variant is not seen curbing mobility as sharply as earlier COVID-19 variants. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.05, or 1.5%, to $69.68 a barrel by 0734 GMT, after losing 56 cents in the previous session. The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday said a surge in COVID-19 cases with the emergence of the Omicron variant will dent global demand for oil at the same time that crude output is set to increase, especially in the United States, with supply set to exceed demand through at least the end of next year. In contrast, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Oracle expands cloud cover with data centers in Sweden, Italy

    Oracle said on Wednesday it has opened its first cloud region in the Nordics in Stockholm, along with one in Milan, Italy, as the pandemic increased demand for cloud computing tools from private- and public-sector organizations. Cloud regions refer to the geographical location of data centers, allowing customers near that region to get faster access to their data. Cloud computing companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have been setting up new data centers across Europe to cater to clients shifting from in-house digital storage and computing to leased cloud servers. Oracle already has cloud regions in Germany, the Netherlands, France, the UK and Switzerland in Europe.

  • Another Developer Seeks Debt Extension: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese real-estate company is seeking a debt extension to avoid a payment failure as shockwaves from a credit crunch continue to reverberate through the country’s property sector. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalGuangzhou R&F Properties Co. is asking

  • Harley-Davidson CEO: We will shine in electric motorcycles

    Harley-Davidson is making a big move with its electric bike operations. CEO Jochen Zeitz chats with Yahoo Finance Live all about it.

  • LION ELECTRIC RECEIVES CONDITIONAL PURCHASE ORDER FROM LANGS BUS LINES FOR 200 ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a conditional purchase order for 200 all-electric LionC school buses from Langs Bus Lines, with deliveries to begin gradually in 2022, through 2026.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As 737 Max Orders Climb?

    Boeing has faced a turbulent two years and issues continue as it recently reported a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss. Is Boeing stock a good buy now? Investors should look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and the BA stock chart. Boeing received 109 orders in November, all for its 737 Max aircraft.

  • Toyota Stock Rises Near Buy Point As Automaker Doubles EV Target

    The Japanese automaker also hiked its battery investments after an electric-car deal with China's BYD. Toyota stock rose.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Report Next Week?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as Wall Street analysts begin coverage with lofty price targets? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • Belmont woman reported missing more than a week

    Belmont woman reported missing more than a week

  • Harley-Davidson's EV motorcycle unit LiveWire to go public via SPAC

    Harley-Davidson is taking its electric motorcycle division LiveWire public through a merger with a blank check company sponsored by executives of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management. The agreement with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (ABIC) will preserve much of Harley-Davidson's ownership while giving LiveWire access to the capital that the public markets can provide and fold in Taiwanese motorcycle and sport vehicle manufacturer Kymco as a key partner.

  • Boeing on Track to Double Aircraft Deliveries in 2021

    The aircraft carrier delivered 34 planes in November, up from seven during the same month last year.

  • The Station: Intel eyes an IPO for Mobileye and how Elon influenced Autopilot

    One eye-popping item this week was the NYT's investigative piece on Tesla, Elon Musk and his influence on designing the company's Autopilot driver-assistance system. My lingering question, and one that comes up every time Tesla pushes the boundaries of safety, is will this be the time when regulators step in? The company has not yet initiated a voluntary recall, according to internal service documents the company distributed in late November, CNBC reported.

  • Boeing delivers 34 aircraft in November, picks up Southwest order

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday that it handed over 34 airplanes to carriers in November, while adding 109 jets to its 737 MAX order tally. The delivery tally - closely scrutinized by investors as deliveries generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis - compares with 27 planes in October, and seven in the year ago period when Boeing was in the throes of the 737 MAX safety crises. Again in November, Boeing failed to deliver its advanced carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner, which remains mired in inspections and retrofits likely to keep the jets sidelined until April 2022. Boeing also turned over one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to Norway, Boeing said.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Plans To Boost Mach-E Production?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well. After a prolonged downtrend, Ford stock started kicking things into high gear in 2020.

  • Daimler Reveals Chinese Partner Doubled Stake Years Ago

    (Bloomberg) -- When a Chinese billionaire became Daimler AG’s biggest shareholder in 2018, it caused quite a stir. Another Chinese investor took an even bigger stake the following year, the Mercedes-Benz maker just disclosed for the first time.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalDaimler announced Monday that BAIC Auto

  • Harley Surges on SPAC Deal to List Electric-Bike Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. jumped the most in 13 months after the company said it would list its electric-motorcycle unit publicly through a merger with a blank-check company, capping off a busy year for reverse mergers in the electric-vehicle industry.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Mi

  • Toyota Shows Off 15 Electric Concepts at Once, Including an LFA-Inspired Supercar

    There's also a baby FJ Cruiser, a tiny MR2-like sports car, and what looks to be an electrified Tacoma.

  • Two 19-year-old men killed in weekend DUI crash identified as Turlock residents

    The families of both have started GoFundMe pages to help with expenses.

  • New Genesis G90 interior is bold, colorful and packed with decadence

    Next-generation Genesis G90 interior and feature details revealed. We also get some powertrain details.

  • Better Buy: Nio or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Tesla

    Chinese automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took the electric vehicle (EV) industry by storm in 2020. Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has blasted past a $1 trillion valuation, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has a market cap of over $60 billion despite being years away from profitability. Howard Smith (Nio): Tesla has proven to be a great company and a global leader in EV sales.