UPDATE 1-German cartel office opens probe into Coca-Cola over pricing practices

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The German cartel office said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Deutschland over its pricing practices in the country.

There were indications that Coca-Cola had possibly restricted the opportunities of other companies to compete due to the structure of terms offered to German retailers, in particular the rebate structure, Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

The company said it was aware of the investigation and was cooperating fully with the authorities.

"We are convinced that the business model of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Germany, with a balanced pricing and conditions concept, is legally compliant," Andrea Weckwert, Vice President Legal at the company said in a statement.

The cartel office said it would look at whether Coca-Cola had a dominant position and would therefore be subject to special competition rules.

