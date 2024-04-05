Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,210.00
    +12.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,975.00
    +59.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,125.25
    +48.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,081.80
    +7.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    +0.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,297.40
    -11.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.82
    -0.43 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.35
    +2.02 (+14.10%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2621
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2700
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,089.77
    +1,320.52 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,975.89
    +38.45 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,992.08
    -781.06 (-1.96%)
     

UPDATE 1-German industrial orders rise less than expected in February

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details, background)

April 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose in February but less than expected, showing that the weakness in demand in the manufacturing sector continues.

New orders increased by 0.2% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 0.8%.

After a revision of the provisional data, there was an 11.4% decrease in January on the month, instead of a 11.3% decline.

The downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector, which accounts for about a fifth of the country's economy, continued in March, the manufacturing

Purchasing Managers' Index

(PMI) showed. (Reporting by Maria Martinez, Amir Orusov and Mateusz Dobrzyniewski Editing by Miranda Murray)

Advertisement