German industrial output falls further in June

German industrial production dropped more strongly than forecast in June, according to data released on Monday, underlining the challenges faced by manufacturing amid a downturn in Europe's largest economy.

Production fell by 1.5% compared with the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.5% decline.

Developer Solomon Akpoyomare and Robby Lenz of the Thuringian start-up Polycare work in the production of miniature sustainable and reusable building blocks made of polymer concrete instead of cement in Gehlberg near Suhl, eastern Germany, June 9, 2021. Picture taken June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Karina Hessland-Wissel

"The minus in June provides a taster for the poor production figures that are on the horizon for the coming months," said Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer.

He pointed to a downward trend in orders and indications that companies had already worked off their order backlogs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Germany's manufacturing sector has already had a difficult year so far due to dwindling orders, sluggish output and high prices, with the HCOB final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing falling for a sixth consecutive month in July.

Kraemer said the German economy was expected to contract again in the second half of 2023.

Germany's winter recession ended in the second quarter,when GDP stagnated, according to preliminary data.

(Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray and Friederike Heine)