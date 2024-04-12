UPDATE 1-Germany's Lindner plans 20 bln eur in tax relief to boost economy, Spiegel reports

(Adds Finance Ministry comments)

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is planning tax relief of more than 20 billion euros ($21.33 billion) to help boost the economy, German magazine Spiegel reported on Friday.

"The reporting is purely speculative," a spokesperson for the finance ministry told Reuters.

It is known that the Finance Ministry is working on measures to boost economic growth and Lindner has spoken about it before, the spokesperson said, adding that further details on the package couldn't be provided.

Some 13 billion euros will be freed up by reducing the solidarity tax, introduced after reunification to support poorer states in eastern Germany, according to the Spiegel report.

Lindner also plans to allow immediate write-offs for climate protection investments, which is also set to free up billions of euros, reported Spiegel. ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Maria Martinez, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)