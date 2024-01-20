UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs names Viniar as lead director, succeeding Ogunlesi

(Adds career details in paragraphs 2-4)

By Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' board named David Viniar as its next independent lead director, succeeding Adebayo Ogunlesi when he steps down at the bank's annual meeting in April, according to a filing on Friday.

Viniar joined the board in 2013 after serving as Goldman's finance chief for more than a decade. He will also become chair of the board's governance committee.

Tom Montag will become leader of the board's risk committee, according to the filing. He joined the group last year after retiring as chief operating officer at Bank of America in 2021. Earlier in his career, Montag spent 22 years at Goldman, rising to co-head of its securities business.

Ogunlesi

will step down

from Goldman's board after BlackRock announced last week it would buy Global Infrastructure Partners, where he also serves as chairman, for $12.5 billion. Ogunlesi will join BlackRock's board after the deal closes. (Reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)