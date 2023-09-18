U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

UPDATE 1-Hecla says Idaho mine production likely to be suspended throughout 2023

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds background, details in paragraphs 2-4)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining said on Monday production at its Idaho mine, which earlier reported a fire, was likely to remain suspended throughout this year, prompting the company to lower its silver output forecast for the period.

The company said last month a "fall of ground" incident occurred in one of the shafts at its Lucky Friday mine — among the top silver producing mines in the U.S. — and subsequently suspended operations.

On Monday, the company said the fire has been extinguished and repair work was underway at the mine. The work is anticipated to suspend production for the remainder of 2023.

The miner lowered its full-year 2023 silver production forecast to between 14.5 million and 15.5 million ounces, compared with its earlier projection of between 16 million and 17.5 million ounces.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)