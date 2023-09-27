UPDATE 1-Hollywood writers guild ends strike ahead of final contract vote

(Adds details on new contract, vote deadline)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said its members could return to work on Wednesday while a ratification vote takes place on a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.

Union leaders "voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th," the WGA said in a statement on Tuesday.

WGA members will have until Oct. 9 to cast their votes on the contract, the union said.

Film and television writers walked off the job in May in a fight for higher pay, protections that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence, and other issues.

The writers appeared to have won concessions across the board, with raises over the three years of the contract, increased health and pension contributions, and AI safeguards.

Under the tentative agreement, AI cannot be used to undermine a writer’s credit. Writers can choose to use AI when drafting scripts, but a company cannot require the use of the software. The studios also have to disclose to a writer if any materials they furnish were generated by AI. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Jamie Freed and Leslie Adler)