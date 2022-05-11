1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya Named Four-Star/Recommended Hotel In Forbes Travel Guide’s 2022 Star Awards

1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya Earns Prestigious Accolade;

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today announced its 2022 Star Awards. 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya, owned by Sunshine Insurance Group Co., Ltd and operated by SH Hotels & Resorts, earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star/Recommended award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Sitting in a prime location on Hainan shoreline, eco-conscious luxury lifestyle resort 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya celebrates the island's rugged beauty through sustainable architecture. A serene retreat that builds upon the area's rich resources, the property encompasses 304 contemporary rooms, suites and villas, all featuring an abundance of natural furnishings; seven dining venues; five swimming pools; a Bamford spa; and extensive indoor-outdoor meeting facilities.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the world's leading luxury resorts," said Sunny Heng, general manager of 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya. "As a mission-driven brand, 1 Hotels is not only committed to sustainability, but we want our guests to feel enmeshed in an exciting new world while feeling right at home and at one with nature – a vision beautifully fulfilled at our Sanya resort and recognized by the Forbes experts."

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

"Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions," says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer."

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About 1 Hotels

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, Sanya (China) in 2020 and most recently Toronto, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Additionally, the properties have earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute, which focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of our team members and guests. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, San Francisco, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China) and the recently opened Toronto with projects in development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, San Francisco, Mission Bay, Elounda Hills and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Macau and Bordeaux; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester and Brickell (Miami). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

About Sunshine Insurance Group Co., Ltd.

Established in July 2005, Sunshine Insurance Group Co., Ltd. has since become a new force in China's financial industry, ranking among the top 500 enterprises and top 100 service enterprises in China after five years in service. The group currently has a number of professional subsidiaries including property insurance, life insurance, credit guarantee insurance, asset management, medical health, and internet finance. Driven by humanities and technology, Sunshine Insurance Group effectively integrates its insurance and investment resources, continuously developing products that meet customer needs and striving to build strong market expansion, customer service, risk management and asset management capabilities. Sunshine Insurance is committed to "giving people sunshine" by adhering to the corporate vision of "building a humane and dynamic financial and insurance service group".

