UPDATE 1-Israel missile strikes West Bank's Jenin, two killed -medics

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Israeli aircraft struck the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday, killing two Palestinians and wounding several others, Palestinian medics said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the air strike, which is at least the second to hit the West Bank in recent days.

Violence in the West Bank has flared since Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly rampage in Israel on Oct. 7, drawing retaliatory bombardment on the besieged Gaza Strip. At least 84 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinian officials say.

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said the strike hit an area near al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold in the territory. Jenin was the focus of major Israeli military operations earlier this year.

On Thursday, Israel's military said it raided and carried out an air strike in a refugee camp in the central city of Tulkarm. Palestinians said at least 12 were killed.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Daniel Wallis)