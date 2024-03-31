Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Israeli military says it killed a 'significant' Hezbollah commander in airstrike

Reuters
(Sources close to Hezbollah say slain fighter not commander)

JERUSALEM, BEIRUT, March 31 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said it killed a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on a vehicle in Lebanon on Sunday, identifying him as Ismail Al-Zin, a commander in the anti-tank missile unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces.

"Al-Zin was a significant source of knowledge regarding anti-tank missiles and was responsible for dozens of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians, communities and security forces," the Israeli military said.

A source close to Hezbollah said Al-Zin was not a senior figure but confirmed he was in its elite Radwan unit.

Israel has now killed around 25 members of the unit, including at least three commanders, such as

Wissma Tawil

, a senior Hezbollah officer who played a leading role in directing its operations in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah began launching rockets from hilltops and villages in southern Lebanon at Israel on Oct. 8 in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, which carried out a cross-border attack into Israel the previous day that triggered a fierce Israeli land, air and sea

offensive

on the Gaza Strip.

Israel's shelling of Lebanon has killed nearly 270 Hezbollah fighters, but has also killed around 50 civilians - including children, medics and journalists - and hit both UNIFIL and the Lebanese army.

The U.S. and other countries have sought to secure a diplomatic resolution to the exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel. Hezbollah said it will not halt fire before a ceasefire is implemented in Gaza. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Suleiman al Khalidi, Editing by Louise Heavens and Sharon Singleton)

