UPDATE 1-Israeli troops advance past Gaza City outskirts, PM Netanyahu says

(Adds comment on Gaza fuel)

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israeli forces had pushed further in than the outskirts of Gaza City in their assault on Hamas militants in the northern half of the Gaza Strip.

"We're at the height of the battle. We've had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office. It gave no further details.

The prime minister also said, in a press briefing, that the government had not made any decision about transferring fuel to Gaza, although it is helping with obligatory humanitarian aid like food, fuel and water.

"We haven't made any decision about transferring fuel. I haven't given any (such) instruction and the war cabinet has not authorised any decision," he told reporters.