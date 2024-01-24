Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,864.60
    +14.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,905.45
    -96.36 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,425.94
    +65.66 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.27
    -7.11 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,028.50
    +2.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1420
    +0.0480 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2695
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0900
    -0.2450 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,159.88
    +355.37 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.73
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,248.17
    -269.40 (-0.74%)
     
UPDATE 1-Japan posts record exports in Dec on rebound in China shipments

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's exports value surged to their biggest monthly record in December, official data showed on Wednesday, propelled by shipments to China rising for the first time in over a year and record sales to the United States.

Exports from the world's third-largest economy rose 9.8% year-on-year last month to 9.65 trillion yen ($65.13 billion), the Ministry of Finance data showed.

That compared with a 9.1% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.2% contraction in November.

Exports to major market China climbed 9.6%, or 1.77 trillion yen ($11.95 billion) in December, the second largest on record. The shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and automobiles led the expansion.

China-bound semiconductor and other electronic components were down 22%.

Exports to the United States, Japan's key ally, surged 20.4%, marking 27 consecutive months of growth. Automobiles, construction and mining equipment, as well as auto parts propelled the increase.

Imports fell 6.8% in the year to December, versus the median estimate for a 5.3% decrease.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 62.1 billion yen, versus the median estimate for a 122.1 billion yen deficit. ($1 = 148.1600 yen) ($1 = 148.1700 yen) (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)

