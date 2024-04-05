UPDATE 1-Japan warns against excessive yen moves, repeats verbal intervention

(Adds yen moves, background in 4-5th paragraphs)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday excessive exchange-rate moves were undesirable, reiterating the government's resolve to take appropriate action against sharp yen falls.

"It's important for currency rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals. Excessive volatility is undesirable. We're looking market moves with a high sense of urgency," Suzuki told reporters when asked about the yen's recent declines.

"There's no change to our stance that we're ready to respond to excessive currency moves, without ruling out any options."

The yen fell to a 34-year low of 151.975 versus the dollar last week despite the Bank of Japan's historic policy shift that ended eight years of negative interest rates, as markets interpreted its dovish guidance as a sign further rate hikes will be some time away.

Repeated jawboning by Japanese authorities have kept yen bears from pushing the currency to fresh lows. It stood at 150.85 to the dollar in Asia on Friday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)