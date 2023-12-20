Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,818.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,914.00
    -17.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,035.00
    +12.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.10
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.60
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    12.53
    -0.03 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2723
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7990
    -0.0460 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,458.23
    -151.41 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.89
    -6.88 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.03
    +23.55 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,661.30
    +441.91 (+1.33%)
     

UPDATE 1-Japan's Nov exports fall for first time in three months

Reuters
·1 min read

(Recasts, adds detail, background) TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports in November fell for the first time in three months dragged down by China-bound chip shipments, underscoring worries that slowing overseas economies may deal another blow to the trade-reliant economy as domestic demand slows. November exports fell 0.2% from the same month a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday. It was the first year-on-year decline in three months. That compared with a 1.5% rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.6% rise in October. Weak exports are a source of concern for Japanese policymakers who are hoping that external demand could help counter weak domestic consumption. Japan's economy contracted a faster-than-expected annualised 2.9% in the third quarter as capital expenditures and consumption -- key drivers of domestic demand -- slumped. Exports to China put a drag on overall shipments including items such as chips, with food shipments falling 60% due in part to Beijing's ban on Japanese seafood and some other produce. China-bound food exports fell to 8.6 billion yen ($59.8 million) in November, the lowest amount since January. Imports fell 11.9% in the year to November, versus the median estimate for an 8.6% decrease. The trade balance came to a deficit of 776.9 billion yen ($5.40 billion), versus the median estimate for a 962.4 billion yen shortfall. ($1 = 143.8700 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Jacqueline Wong)

Advertisement