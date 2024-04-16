UPDATE 1-Kimmeridge withdraws takeover proposal for SilverBow

(Adds details throughout)

April 16 (Reuters) - Kimmeridge Energy Management said on Tuesday it has withdrawn its proposal to combine its gas-producing assets in South Texas with SilverBow Resources .

Kimmeridge, SilverBow's largest shareholder, in its latest attempt to acquire the company over the last two years had sent its offer on March 13 to combine assets.

"Given SilverBow's lack of engagement, Kimmeridge sees no pathway towards a transaction... As a result, we are withdrawing the proposal and will be focused on providing solutions for SilverBow's broken governance," Kimmeridge said in a statement.

SilverBow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The combination would have created a pure-play Eagle Ford shale operator with an estimated enterprise value of about $3.6 billion.

Along with Riposte Capital, SilverBow's second-largest shareholder, Kimmeridge has been pushing the U.S. energy firm to revamp its board as well.