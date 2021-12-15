U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,638.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,572.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,926.75
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,162.60
    +5.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.65 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.96
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3232
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7270
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,105.48
    +1,136.64 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,211.73
    +27.61 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,474.12
    +41.48 (+0.15%)
     

UPDATE 1-S.Korea considers tightening COVID-19 rules as new cases climb to daily record

Hyonhee Shin

(Adds details and prime minister warning from paragraphs 2-6)

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 7,850 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, its highest daily total, as breakthrough infections among those already vaccinated continue to spike, with the number of patients in serious condition also reaching a fresh high at 964.

Daily tallies of infections shot past 7,000 for the first time last week, just days after passing the 5,000 mark, putting ever greater strains on the country's medical capacity.

Total infections in the pandemic so far have risen to 536,495, including 128 cases of the Omicron variant, with 4,456 deaths, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum warned on Wednesday that the government is considering reimposing strict distancing curbs including a ban on gatherings and a curfew on dining in eating establishments. An official announcement is expected on Friday.

South Korea has fully vaccinated more than 94% of its adults so far, and is accelerating its ongoing campaign promoting booster shots by shortening intervals for all ages.

But the number of new cases has been spiralling since authorities eased distancing rules last month as part of a 'living with COVID-19' policy. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • EU states reassert membership promise to six Balkan states

    European Union governments reaffirmed on Tuesday their promise to allow six Balkan countries to one day join the bloc, nudging the EU towards finally opening talks with North Macedonia and Albania. The Balkan states include Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia. "The Council reaffirms its commitment to enlargement, which remains a key policy of the European Union," the bloc's 27 European affairs ministers said in a policy statement. Negotiations on a common EU position were also fraught this year as EU states worried about repeating the rushed accession of Romania and Bulgaria in 2007 and the poorly managed migration of eastern European workers to Britain that turned many Britons against the EU.

  • Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN) surged 28% on Tuesday, as investors bought in ahead of the biotech's upcoming clinical data release for its experimental Alzheimer's treatment. Alzamend is an early stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric conditions. Its investigational oral treatment for dementia related to Alzheimer's, AL001, has been shown to prevent cognitive impairment in mice. Alzamend is currently conducting a phase 1 human clinical study to evaluate the safety and proper dosing for AL001 in a planned phase 2 trial.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Omicron Partially Eludes Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after a new Covid variant emerged that partially eludes protection from its Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Aurinia: Long Term Prospects Are Sound, Says Oppenheimer

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) has been in the news for a couple of reasons over the past few weeks. First there were rumors the biotech was a bolt on accusation target for Novartis, marking another instance of a pharma giant showing interest in Aurinia. Then, the company released positive topline results from the AURORA 2 continuation study. This is an investigation of the long-term safety and tolerability of Lupkynis (voclosporin), Aurinia’s treatment for adults with active lupus nephritis (LN

  • WHO Warns on Omicron; U.S. Deaths Pass 800,000: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization is concerned omicron is being dismissed as mild, even as it spreads faster than any previous Covid-19 strain. The variant makes up 3% of sequenced cases in the U.S., up from less than 0.1% in early December. U.S. deaths from coronavirus surpassed 800,000.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnso

  • The massive gap between Republicans and Democrats on vaccinating kids

    One of the biggest stories of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 is the yawning gap between red and blue. While the virus was relatively nonpartisan in its impact last year, slower vaccine uptake among Republicans and conservatives has resulted in significantly - and increasingly - worse outcomes in red areas. The campaign to get children vaccinated is following the same pattern - only more pronounced, and in ways that portend bruising battles ahead.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the mo

  • Pfizer Says Its Covid-19 Pill Likely Works Against Omicron

    Antiviral drug Paxlovid stayed 89% effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in a final analysis of a key study in high-risk adults.

  • South African Study Shows Omicron Variant Could Escape Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Protection

    A new private study by South Africa’s Discovery Health suggests that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is just 33% effective against infections by the omicron variant. However, the Company reported that the variant appears to cause less severe disease. Based on 211,000 positive COVID-19 cases, the data showed that the risk of hospitalization was 29% lower than in South Africa’s first wave back in mid-2020. The Pfizer/BioNTech shot was 70% effective at preve

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After FDA Advisors Narrowly Endorse Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy or sell after its Covid pill, molnupiravir, passed muster with FDA advisors? Is MRK stock a buy or sell right now?

  • Man whose wife won a court battle to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.

  • Pfizer stock closes at record after $6.7 billion takeover of Arena; deal ‘makes strategic sense to us,’ analyst says

    Pfizer Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal with a value of about $6.7 billion, sending Pfizer shares to their highest close ever, and Arena shares to their largest one-day gain.

  • Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Chinese Company on New Drugs for Diabetes

    Arrangement will cover other metabolic disorders, including obesity

  • Cornell Closes Campus; N.J. Hospital Use Doubles: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New study data showed Pfizer Inc.’s experimental Covid-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe omicron var

  • Unvaccinated JPMorgan employees in Manhattan told to work from home: report

    JPMorgan employees in Manhattan who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to work from home, according to a company memo sent to employees Monday and seen by The Hill. The directive comes after New York state's health department said all individuals in offices that don't require the coronavirus vaccine will have to wear masks indoors. "It seems unfair to require our vaccinated employees to wear masks all day at their desks, and...

  • The unvaccinated should be at the back of the line for emergency care: Letters

    Letter writers seem to be losing patience with those who won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. And a Portsmouth couple pays tribute to Jim Splaine.

  • Apple Restores Mask Mandate for All U.S. Stores

    The decision is the latest sign that the emergence of Omicron and rising case counts in some parts of the country are complicating a return to normalcy.

  • Medtronic INVOS™ 7100 Cerebral/Somatic Oximetry System receives 510(k) clearance for pediatric indications

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for its INVOS™ 7100 cerebral/somatic oximetry system for children from birth through age 18. The INVOS system picks up key signals to inform time-critical decisions by pediatric clinicians related to hemodynamic management, ventilation, and resuscitation for premature infants, neonates, children, and other patients treated by pediatric

  • Coatue Bet Values Digital Health Startup Cadence at $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cadence, a digital health-care startup that specializes in virtual patient monitoring, reached a $1 billion valuation after raising $100 million in an equity funding round led by Coatue Management. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalOther participating investors

  • Arbutus enters into $300M deal for experimental hepatitis B drug with Chinese pharma firm

    A Bucks County biopharmaceutical company working on a cure for chronic hepatitis B has entered into a licensing and partnership deal with a Chinese pharmaceutical firm valued at up to $300 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Qilu Pharmaceutical of Jinan will get exclusive rights to AB-729, Arbutus Biopharma's lead new drug candidate for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In return, Arbutus (NASDAQ: ABUS) of Warminster will receive $40 million in an upfront payment, up to $245 million in development and commercialization milestone payments, double-digit tiered royalties, and a $15 million equity investment. William Collier, CEO of Arbutus, called Qilu an "ideal partner" because of the company's extensive development, regulatory and commercialization capabilities in China.

  • 3 Reasons CVS Health Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now

    Adding this unique healthcare conglomerate to your portfolio now could lead to heaps of dividend income down the road.