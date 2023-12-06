UPDATE 1-LGIM cautious on risk assets, underweight equities for now

(Update with comment, context)

By Naomi Rovnick and Harry Robertson

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management's CIO Sonja Laud said on Wednesday she remained cautious on risk assets in the near term given a still uncertain economic outlook.

Speaking at a media briefing on LGIM's 2024 outlook, Laud said was cautious on credit, underweight on equities and favoured emerging market debt.

LGIM is one of Europe's biggest asset managers and manages roughly $1.5 trillion in assets.

Laud said the S&P 500 index assumes a soft landing for the economy and there was a chance for a significant pullback if economic activity weakens.

The S&P 500 rallied almost 9% last month, while world shares gained broadly, as data showing inflation pressures easing boosted market hopes for a soft landing and interest rate cuts from major central banks next year.

But Laud stressed an uncertain outlook.

"Lots of investors are not doing much and quite a few will wait and see because the economic outcome is uncertain," she said, adding, "not everyone is fully positioned yet to whatever outcome we might have."

Laud said LGIM would look to reenter the equity market next year after a pullback.

"It (2024) will be all about growth, particularly in the U.S.," Laud said. "This will be the dominant market narrative."

Laud said she still expected a U.S. recession in 2024, while inflation in the United States and Europe would likely stay above central bank targets by year-end.

Japan was the only stand out area for LGIM in developed market equities, she added.

On emerging markets, Laud said LGIM's focus was not on China but other developing nations such as India.

Laud said the greatest risk to LGIM's 2024 outlook was geopolitics, noting that it was difficult to embed these risks when pricing investments.

"What we do know is that the probability of these risks has gone up significantly," she said, citing the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as next year's Taiwanese and U.S. elections as key risks.

On the possible election of Donald Trump as next U.S. President, Laud said: "You have to then start thinking about what this means to Russia, how China will look at this and how all the other players will look at this." (Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Harry Roberston; Writing by by Dhara Ranasinghe; Louise Heavens)