UPDATE 1-Libya flood survivors pick through ruins in search of missing thousands

*

Thousands killed by flood, thousands more missing

*

Centre of city washed away

*

Officials fear outbreak of disease from bodies

*

Beach littered with toys washed from homes

(Updates toll details in paragraph 3, adds quote in paragraph 4.)

By Ahmed Elumami, Ayman al-Warfali and Essam Alfetori

DERNA, Libya, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Survivors of a flood that swept away the centre of the Libyan city of Derna picked through the ruins on Thursday in search of loved ones from among thousands of dead and missing, while authorities feared an outbreak of disease from rotting bodies.

A torrent unleashed by a powerful storm burst dams on Sunday night and hurtled down a seasonal riverbed that bisects the city, washing multi-storey buildings into the sea with sleeping families inside.

Confirmed death tolls given by officials so far have varied, but all are in the thousands, with thousands more on lists of the missing. Derna Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi said deaths in the city could reach 18,000-20,000, based on the extent of the damage.

"We actually need teams specialised in recovering bodies," he told Reuters in Derna. "I fear that the city will be infected with an epidemic due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water."

Usama Al Husadi, a 52-year-old driver, had been searching for his wife and five children since the disaster.

"I went by foot searching for them ... I went to all hospitals and schools but no luck," he told Reuters, weeping with his head in his hands.

Husadi, who had been working the night of the storm, dialled his wife's phone number once again. It was switched off.

"We lost at least 50 members from my father’s family, between missing and dead," he said.

Wali Eddin Mohamed Adam, 24, a Sudanese brick factory worker living on Derna's outskirts, had awakened to the boom of the water on the night of the storm and rushed to the city centre to find it was gone. Nine of his fellow workers were lost, and around 15 others had lost their families, he said.

Story continues

"All were swept away by the valley into the sea," he said. "May God have mercy upon them them and grant them heaven."

INTERNATIONAL AID

Rescue teams arrived from Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar. Turkey sent a ship carrying equipment to set up two field hospitals. Italy sent three planes of supplies and personnel, as well as two navy ships that had difficulty offloading because Derna's debris-choked port was almost unusable.

Rescue work is hindered by the political fractures in a country of 7 million people, at war on-and-off and with no government holding nationwide reach since a NATO-backed uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

An internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) is based in Tripoli, in the west. A parallel administration operates in the east, under control of the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar, who failed to capture Tripoli in a bloody 14-month siege that unravelled in 2020.

A delegation of GNU ministers were expected in Benghazi in the east on Thursday to show solidarity and discuss relief efforts, a rare occurance since the eastern-based parliament rejected their administration last year.

The devastation was clear from high points above Derna, where the densely populated city centre was now a wide, flat crescent of earth with stretches of muddy water gleaming in the sun.

The beach was littered with clothes, toys, furniture, shoes and other possessions swept out of homes by the torrent. Streets were covered in deep mud and strewn with uprooted trees and hundreds of wrecked cars, many flipped on their sides or roofs. One car was wedged on a guttted building's second-floor balcony.

"I survived with my wife but I lost my sister," said Mohamed Mohsen Bujmila, a 41-year-old engineer. "My sister lives downtown where most of the destruction happened. We found the bodies of her husband and son and buried them."

He also found the bodies of two strangers in his apartment.

As he spoke an Egyptian search-and-rescue team nearby recovered the body of his neighbour.

"This is Aunt Khadija, may God grant her heaven," Bujmila said.

(Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Angus MacSwan)