UPDATE 1-Lula says will ask Xi, Biden to invest more in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his country is welcome to receiving investments from other nations to spur growth, as he unveiled a new "growth acceleration" plan with investments estimated at nearly $350 billion.

Lula said in a speech he would ask his Chinese and U.S. counterparts, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, to invest more in Brazil. He added that European countries were also keen to invest in Latin America.

"We must travel the world presenting our projects, trying to sell them," Lula said, adding he would tell the likes of Xi, Biden and leaders of the Arab world "we want more investments in Brazil."

"I'll tell Biden the U.S. has been investing for too long in wars, they also need to think about investing in Brazil." (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Anthony Esposito)