Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,190.75
    -69.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,754.00
    -442.00 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,100.75
    -259.00 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,040.10
    -60.20 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.72
    +0.49 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,358.00
    -4.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    28.15
    +0.17 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    -0.0078 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4830
    +0.1170 (+2.68%)
     

  • Vix

    15.90
    +0.92 (+6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2602
    -0.0075 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    152.4440
    +0.6890 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,741.95
    -2,979.85 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.24
    +17.45 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,581.81
    -191.32 (-0.48%)
     
Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise 3.5% over last year in March as inflation stays elevated

UPDATE 1-Macy's appoints two new directors; ends proxy contest with Arkhouse

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details from release)

April 10 (Reuters) - Macy's on Wednesday named two new independent directors to its board effective immediately, ending a proxy contest with activist investor Arkhouse Management.

The appointments of Richard Clark and Richard Markee follow the board's engagement with Arkhouse resulting in the withdrawal of its director nominations, the company said.

The department store chain said it continues to engage with Arkhouse and Brigade Capital Management regarding their revised proposal to buy out Macy's.

In March, Arkhouse and Brigade raised their offer to acquire Macy's stock they don't already own for $24 per share. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)

Advertisement