UPDATE 1-Macy's appoints two new directors; ends proxy contest with Arkhouse

April 10 (Reuters) - Macy's on Wednesday named two new independent directors to its board effective immediately, ending a proxy contest with activist investor Arkhouse Management.

The appointments of Richard Clark and Richard Markee follow the board's engagement with Arkhouse resulting in the withdrawal of its director nominations, the company said.

The department store chain said it continues to engage with Arkhouse and Brigade Capital Management regarding their revised proposal to buy out Macy's.

In March, Arkhouse and Brigade raised their offer to acquire Macy's stock they don't already own for $24 per share. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)