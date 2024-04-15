UPDATE 1-Meta to temporarily shut down social media platform Threads in Turkey

Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Adds details on status of Meta's other social media platforms and services in Turkey and background in paragraphs 2-3)

April 15 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms said on Monday it would temporarily shut down its social media platform Threads in Turkey from April 29 to comply with an interim order of the Turkish competition authority.

There would be no impact to Meta's other social media platforms and services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in Turkey, the company said in a blog post.

Last month, the country's competition authority imposed an interim measure on Facebook parent Meta meant to hinder data sharing between the Instagram and Threads platforms as it investigated possible abuse of the company's dominant market position. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla FSD Subscription Price Slashed To $99 A Month

    Tesla halved the FSD subscription rate late Friday, confirming online chatter. Shares rose a fraction.

  • 'Avengers: Endgame' filmmakers add Amazon executive to studio team

    Joe Russo, co-director of "Avengers: Endgame," found a memorable setting to approach the latest hire for the independent studio he founded with his brother. Russo invited Chris Brearton, an executive at Amazon.com's MGM studio, to join him at the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. Over stops in the Spanish resort town of San Sebastian and a vineyard, and lots of nudging along the way, Brearton agreed to join the independent studio, AGBO, as a partner.

  • Analysis-When Facebook blocks news, studies show the political risks that follow

    Since Meta blocked links to news in Canada last August to avoid paying fees to media companies, right-wing meme producer Jeff Ballingall says he has seen a surge in clicks for his Canada Proud Facebook page. Canada has become ground zero for Facebook's battle with governments that have enacted or are considering laws that force internet giants - primarily the social media platform's owner Meta and Alphabet's Google - to pay media companies for links to news published on their platforms. Facebook has blocked news sharing in Canada rather than pay, saying news holds no economic value to its business.

  • The Morning After: Meta crams its AI chatbot into your Instagram DMs

    The biggest news stories this morning: Our favorite Sony wireless earbuds are on sale for a record-low price, Interstellar is coming back to theaters in September for its 10-year anniversary, Playdate revisited: Two years later.

  • Interstellar is coming back to theaters in September for its 10-year anniversary

    Paramount announced at CinemaCon this week that Interstellar will be re-released on September 27, 2024 in IMAX 70mm and digital, according to Variety. Christopher Nolan's sci-fi odyssey was first released in fall 2014.

  • Bluesky now allows heads of state to join the platform

    A post from the official Bluesky account on Friday notified users that it's lifted its ban on heads of state. The policy has been in place for the last year. Bluesky recently opened itself up to public signups after previously requiring invite codes.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Monster Passive Income Machine

    Income investors should love this stock.

  • At a Brooklyn Pawnshop, Customers Are Flooding In to Sell Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors and metals traders can’t agree on what exactly is behind gold’s recent rally. At King Gold & Pawn in Brooklyn, the customers don’t care. They just want to sell.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromFor some, sky-

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Sold Amazon and Microsoft but Bought This "Magnificent Seven" Stock

    The hedge fund manager's decision to increase his stake in one "Magnificent Seven" stock is already paying off handsomely.