UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer prices post unexpected drop in early February

Reuters
·1 min read

(Recasts throughout)

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer prices posted a surprising drop in the first half of February, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday, reinforcing bets that the local central bank will soon kick off a monetary easing cycle.

Prices in Latin America's second-largest economy fell 0.10% in the fortnight, INEGI said in a report, bringing 12-month headline inflation down to 4.45%, from the 4.90% reported in the previous month.

The annual rate remains above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point, but has maintained a downward trend that was briefly interrupted at the end of last year.

The fresh data surprised to the downside, as none of the 12 analysts polled by Reuters expected a drop in the period. They had a median forecast of a 0.15% price increase in the fortnight, while 12-month inflation was seen reaching 4.7%.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.24% in early February, slightly below the 0.28% increase expected by market participants.

The Bank of Mexico's five-member board held the country's benchmark

interest rate

at 11.25% for a seventh straight time in its most recent meeting earlier this month, while hinting a cut could be considered in upcoming meetings.

The central bank, known as Banxico, began a rate hiking cycle in June 2021 to tame high inflation, but has held the key borrowing rate at its current record-high level since last March. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

