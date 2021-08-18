U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.07
    -8.01 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,277.07
    -66.21 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,660.79
    +4.61 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.34
    +7.17 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.76
    -0.83 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2830
    +0.0250 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    +0.4050 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,915.74
    +105.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.80
    +26.11 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

UPDATE 1-Mexico president backs cenbank hikes over inflation, but slams board member

·2 min read

(Writes through)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday backed the central bank's recent moves to raise interest rates, but took a swipe at a board member for criticizing his plan to allocate International Monetary Fund resources to pay off debt.

"I respect that decision they're taking because inflation must be kept under control," he told a regular news conference. "This should be something that matters to all of us."

Inflation in July stood at 5.81%, well above the bank's target of 3%, and the bank last week raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%. More rate increases are expected this year.

Lopez Obrador said the bank should be attentive to both inflation and growth, saying: "For a long time, they've only dealt with inflation, they don't look at growth, but that's an outside point of view."

Mexico's economy slumped 8.5% in 2020, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and the government expects it to grow around 5% to 6% this year.

Lopez Obrador also took aim at deputy central bank governor Gerardo Esquivel for criticizing his proposal that the Bank of Mexico use money disbursed by the IMF to pay off public debt in order to save interest.

Esquivel, a left-leaning economist whom the president had initially tapped as deputy finance minister before he nominated him to the bank's board, had said it was unfeasible by law.

"I am seeing Gerardo Esquivel, who has already become a technocrat, saying you can't do what the president is proposing. You can't because you don't want to, because with all due respect, they are very square," said Lopez Obrador. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Ana Isabel Martinez and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up sharply on Wednesday. There doesn't seem to be any material news behind the stock's move. Shares of Tesla had slid a total of 7% on Monday and Tuesday amid news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver-assist technology, Autopilot.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

    An investment just announced in the cannabis industry has investors looking at Sundial's acquisitive strategy.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Salesforce Stock?

    Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's top cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) services company, went public in 2004. A $10,000 investment in its IPO would be worth over $900,000 today.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want explosive investment returns? Like many stay-at-home companies, Pinterest has experienced a slowdown as pandemic-related tailwinds fade in the social media industry. The company's image-focused business model is an easy sell for advertisers, and it is at the early stages of monetizing its massive international audience.

  • Why Tuya Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), an Internet-of-Things platform company, fell this morning after the company reported its second-quarter results. Tuya's sales in the second quarter skyrocketed 118% to $84.7 million, which outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimate of $78 million. The company's adjusted net loss per American depositary share of $0.04 matched analysts' consensus estimate for the second quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Lowe’s Stock Is Rising Because Earnings Show It’s Not Home Depot

    Shares of home-improvement chain Lowe's are soaring in Wednesday trading after a strong earnings report, in contrast to the stock performance of rival Home Depot.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 10 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best healthcare dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. As the pandemic struck the globe, no industry or sector was spared in terms of […]