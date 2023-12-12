UPDATE 1-Mexico says probe into Caterpillar unit showed possible rights denial

(Adds details from statement, background on case)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's government announced on Tuesday that its investigation into a potential violation of worker rights at Caterpillar unit Tecnologia Modificada in the northern city of Nuevo Laredo found some company actions may have constituted a denial of rights.

The investigation also concluded that events related to the complaint were resolved within the 45-day period set out by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade accord, according to a joint statement from Mexico's economy and labor ministries.

The statement added that the conclusion of the worker rights case will be reviewed by the Mexican and U.S. governments.

In October, the U.S. government's

top trade official asked

Mexican authorities to review whether workers at the subsidiary were being denied the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

The Tecnologia Modificada facility produces auto parts, part of northern Mexico's large car-making industry.

U.S. trade officials previously said the request was made in response to a petition from a Mexican union, which alleged the Caterpillar facility dismissed a worker in retaliation for union organizing.

An employee was re-hired as part of the investigation, the ministries said on Tuesday. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Kylie Madry)