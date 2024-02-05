$1 million could be yours, if Burger King makes your dream Whopper idea a reality

You can now submit your dream Whopper toppings for a chance to win $1 million, Burger King announced Monday.

The “Million Dollar Whopper Contest” by Burger King gives customers until March 17 to reimagine the signature Whopper sandwich with new toppings of the sour or sweet variety.

The $1 million is only part of the deal, as the winner will also have the opportunity to see their custom Whopper sold at Burger King restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

There are currently more than 200,000 ways to customize your flame-grilled Whopper, but “if you’ve ever wanted to top the flavorful burger with savory sensations or sweet and sour showstoppers, then your moment to shine has officially arrived,” Burger King’s website reads.

“Burger King is all about Having It Your Way, and this contest is a true embodiment of that. More than 50% of guests customize their Whopper sandwich, and now, the possibilities of what those customizations include are endless,” Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer said, in a news release.

Even if your Whopper doesn’t make the Burger King menu, O’Toole says this is a chance for customers to “experience and share their creation using the power of A.I. technology.”

Here’s what you should know about the “Million Dollar Whopper Contest,” including how to enter and contest requirements.

‘Burger King’s Million Dollar Whopper Contest’ requirements

Burger King has a few contest requirements, here’s what they say:

No purchase needs to be made to enter the contest

Burger King Royal Perks account needed

Submit customized Whopper by Sunday, March 17

Contest is open to legal U.S. residents 18 years or older

For additional information on rules, entry requirements, judging criteria and prizes, Burger King asks that you visit the “Million Dollar Whopper Contest” website.

Your entry can also get you a free Whopper with any $1 purchase, Burger King says.

How to enter Burger King’s ‘Million Dollar Whopper Contest’

Entering the contest, Burger King says, is “as easy as 3-2-1 (million).”

All you have to do is visit Burger King’s website or the Burger King app to submit your one of a kind Whopper creation. You will be asked to sign in with your Royal Perks account to submit your entry.

You will be able to customize your Whopper, picking between three and eight toppings that you must type in yourself.

The site will give you an A.I. generated image of your burger after you are done customizing, which you can use to share across social media platforms.

What happens after I enter Burger King's ‘Million Dollar Whopper Contest’

Burger King's "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" starts Monday, Feb. 5 and ends Sunday, March 17.

Burger King has appointed contest judges to select three Whopper sandwich creations later this year, after the submission period is over.

Three finalists will be invited to Burger King headquarters in Miami, where they will get the chance to modify their sandwich ideas before they appear on menus nationwide, according to Burger King.

Customers will get a chance to try the three Whopper sandwiches and cast a vote for their favorite sandwich. The Whopper that receives the most votes will take it all, including a brief menu appearance and $1 million for the creator.

