TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, today announced a $1 million gift to drive innovation in digital dentistry at McGill University's Faculty of Dental Medicine and Oral Health Sciences.

A core tenet of dentalcorp is investing in the next generation of clinicians and leveraging its resources to further the profession of dentistry. The gift will allow McGill to accelerate its commitment to digital dentistry by driving innovation in oral health sciences and providing cutting-edge learning for future-ready students, enabling them to deliver quality care to the communities that they will serve.

"We are very proud to partner with a world-class academic institution like McGill that shares our commitment to advancing the field of dentistry through continued research, innovation and community service," explains Guy Amini, President, dentalcorp. "We're excited to see the industry advancements that this new partnership will help facilitate."

"Our mission is to advance transformative education, science-based intervention and lifelong learning grounded in high calibre research and exceptional clinical training. Our Faculty promotes sustainable growth, connectivity and innovation," notes Dean Elham Emami of the McGill University Faculty of Dental Medicine and Oral Health Sciences. "We are implementing a cutting-edge curriculum in digital dentistry and oral health sciences across teaching, research, and care delivery."

This partnership will help position the McGill University Faculty of Dental Medicine and Oral Health Sciences at the forefront of digital dentistry. This gift will also fund innovative research in digital dentistry and outfit the Faculty's facilities with advanced equipment and technologies to improve the quality of care underserved patients receive, and make McGill graduates leaders in a rapidly changing field.

The university intends to establish the dentalcorp Professorship in Digital Dentistry, the dentalcorp Fellowship in Digital Dentistry and the dentalcorp Research Award in Business Practice Management.

McGill will also recognize dentalcorp's gift by designating a new dentalcorp Active Learning Classroom, which will provide a bright, modern training space featuring technologically sophisticated tools and resources for students to hone their clinical skills and techniques before working on real patients.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of North Americans by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

About McGill's Faculty of Dental Medicine and Oral Health Sciences

The McGill University Faculty of Dental Medicine and Oral Health Sciences is committed to maintaining a leadership role in oral health education, in scientific research and in the promotion of oral health and quality of life in the whole population, with an emphasis on the needs of under-served communities and individuals. Our diverse programs work synergistically, ensuring that every aspect of our teaching, research and outreach mission offer excellence in teaching, learning and care. For more information, visit mcgill.ca/dentistry

Philanthropic gifts like this one from dentalcorp contribute to Made by McGill: the Campaign for Our Third Century, the University's ambitious $2-billion fundraising campaign to support its bold aspirations for research, discovery and learning.

