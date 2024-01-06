$1 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Anderson Township

1031 Burns Ave: Emery Jared C to Dauterman Brik A & Emily C Dauterman; $215,000

1054 Eight Mile Rd: Weaver Thomas R & Peggy A to Criscillis Sarah Ann & Jordan William Criscillis; $250,000

1133 Bruce Ave: Wiedower Michael D & Tamara L to Wiedower Tamara L; $80,712

1869 Sandcliff Dr: Wesselman Michael G & Deborah R to Nosov Anton A & Ifeoma Archimalo; $300,000

7066 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Mechenbier Joseph & Emily Mechenbier; $560,000

7740 Heatherglen Dr: Robers Robert A & Barbara J to Strunk Brian & Jessica; $400,000

7879 Ravencrest Ct: Daniell Jared M & Ana C to Compton Nathan & Meagan Compton; $285,000

8242 Timbercreek Dr: Riffle Shannon & Doug to Wandstrat Greg R & Karen Wandstrat; $350,000

8437 Linderwood Ln: Esch Douglas S to Qazi Uzair Ahmed; $235,000

867 Markley Woods Wy: Dattilo Thomas J & Debra J to Motz R Geoffrey & Lyndsay M Motz; $581,000

Arlington Heights

Galbraith Rd: Cars-db4 L P to Mccluskey Chevrolet Inc; $4,000,000

Avondale

210 Hearne Ave: Excalibur On Hearne LLC to Cincinnati Zoo Properties LLC; $625,000

2821 Reading Rd: Falcon Four Property Holdings LLC to Talbert Services Incorporated; $4,650,000

510 Oak St: Falcon Four Property Holdings LLC to Talbert Services Incorporated; $4,650,000

Blue Ash

10089 Crosier Ln: Yaecker Scott & Winnie to Opendoor Property Trust I; $591,800

4332 Villa Dr: Huggins Susan F to Vasagam Bharath Manicka; $135,000

5128 Kenridge Dr: Johnson Judy M to Tims Erin Elizabeth; $600,000

Wood Ave: Kuwahara Yasue to Joshi Keshabe Raj & Dipika Paneru; $69,000

Bond Hill

1902 Northcutt Ave: Vb One LLC to Cdi Real Estate Solutions LLC; $108,000

Carthage

151 Seventy-third St: Garcia Martin Z to Perez Perez Antelmo; $50,000

Cheviot

3312 Augusta Ave: Sapp Reed Chandler & Ariel to Barajas Anthony J & Maria G Parra; $181,900

Clifton

3450 Lyleburn Pl: Ring Burton L Iii & Jennifer L to Newstock Bremmer LLC; $320,000

379 Amazon Ave: Newstock Bremner LLC to Hoelle Teresa & Scott Provancher; $300,000

787 Ludlow Ave: Brenneman Robert D & Patricia P to Ohio Brick Properties LLC; $315,000

Colerain Township

10020 Marino Dr: Wilson Michael A to Burton Jazmine; $165,000

10039 Regency Ct: Reckelhoff Kenneth E & Teresa M to Harman Mae; $85,000

2347 Bluelark Dr: Flatsphere Consultancy Service LLC to Slack Paige Janelle; $231,000

2648 Wenning Rd: Cinko Courtney M & Ronald L Walker II to Jenkins Michelle D; $175,000

2975 Laverne Dr: Proctoer Sollie P to Burt Joshua; $168,900

3204 Deshler Dr: Stephens Sylvia Ann to Mmazza Real Estate LLC; $79,000

3215 Deshler Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Gutierrez Jose & Heidy M Escalante Villanueva; $160,000

3251 Deshler Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-12 Operating Company LLC to Toukam Franck @ 3; $142,900

6770 Sheed Rd: Beiser Karen J to Marques Damian; $220,000

7250 Pippin Rd: Schneller Andrew & Megan Hurley to Grosser Zachaery Jabo & Tracy Burnett; $190,000

7718 Gaines Rd: Denier Kristen Tr to Lubbers Corey & Emily; $225,000

7969 Colerain Ave: Max Auto Real Estate LLC to Colerain Auto Services LLC; $229,953

9350 Jericho Dr: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Camberos Isabella; $195,000

9813 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Ojizu Veronica C & Kingston K Madumelu Tr; $271,920

9823 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Jones Daryl & Sharon Jones; $253,920

9854 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Curry Noell & Jasmine Ciara Leanne Kelley; $242,725

College Hill

6047 Pawnee Dr: Westendorf Mary K to Smith Erik Ian & Sienna Finney; $187,500

8234 Bobolink Ave: Hardy Stewart Shirley A to Avm Investments Inc; $82,600

Columbia Township

5463 Hill & Dale Dr: Estate Of Roberta A Carter The to Mincy Lonnie & Rickie Mincy; $150,000

Crosby Township

10446 Franklini Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

Deer Park

23 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Guerriero Zachary Antonio @3; $340,715

4244 Duneden Ave: Owen Jessica D to Mulvanny Matthew; $275,000

Delhi Township

1278 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Rolfes Benjamin Michael &; $488,828

4375 Champdale Ln: Mcelroy Jennifer @ 4 to Jones Telisa Denise; $255,000

5140 Old Oak Tl: Carrigan Mary Janet to Husman Joseph; $84,750

805 Beechmeadow Ln: Dewitt K Burkhart to Stratmann Timothy; $215,000

994 Wilderness Tl: Becker Thomas R to Buschbacher Andrew J; $168,000

East End

2260 Riverside Dr: Wolf Christiane W Trustee to Campbell Corey L & Emily A Cosker; $375,000

East Price Hill

1011 Purcell Ave: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Wisler Rentals LLC; $176,250

1019 Wells St: Kreimer Mark to Wilde Catherine S; $120,000

2489 Warsaw Ave: Harman Forest C & Thomas F to Merk Jimi; $60,000

2491 Warsaw Ave: Harman Forest C & Thomas F to Merk Jimi; $60,000

2493 Warsaw Ave: Harman Forest C & Thomas F to Merk Jimi; $60,000

3724 Laclede Ave: Shell Anera Tr to Ray Of Hope Realty Services Holdings LLC; $125,000

East Walnut Hills

2625 Moorman Ave: Smith Ethel Pauline Tr to Equity Opportunities Capital Investments LLC; $125,000

2959 Annwood St: Mckinney Anne M Trustee to Schumacher Laurie; $630,000

415 Bond Pl: Clarke Jane A to Gromada M Karen; $540,000

Evanston

3347 Bonaparte Ave: Ymvh Group LLC to Flatsphere Consultancy Service LLC; $145,000

3515 Trimble Ave: Zollhaus Development LLC to Khan Zohaib M & Zona Mohsin; $350,000

Evendale

10565 Heathercrest Cr: Mcdaniel Brian to Steven Berke Cincinnati Sub Zero Trust; $387,500

Forest Park

11379 Rose Ln: Cook Thomas J & Elaine M to Real Equity Oh LLC; $124,000

11379 Rose Ln: Real Equity Oh LLC to Raphael Joseph D; $149,000

11464 Fremantle Dr: Bullucks Alonzo & Ashauna Brown to Bullocks Alonzo; $47,000

11575 New Hope Dr: Jonsyn Cheryl to Doorvest Inc; $145,000

1357 Kristen Pl: Langan Virginia Ann to Escalante Bartolon Yenifer D; $254,900

1389 Longacre Dr: Leftwich Jerry D & Kelley A to Harding Alexia & Dean Mcpeek; $250,000

1582 Winford Ct: Dallas Twenty LLC to 1582 Windord Ct LLC; $286,000

503 Brunswick Dr: Atoyan Sargis to Ganim Nickolas & Vishwajit Brahmbhatt; $170,000

Glendale

10991 Chester Rd: Gilpin Patricia to Space Semantics Technology Inc; $62,000

25 Creekwood Sq: Anderson Natalie to Anderson Scott Edward & Amy Sue; $200,000

7 Creekwood Sq: Cosgrove Andrew Philip & Linda Sue to Cook Alicia; $201,000

Golf Manor

1920 Losantiville Ave: Emerson Royal LLC to Jb Losantiville LLC; $575,000

2639 Bremont Ave: Wilson Stephen W & Milissau N to Kalinoski Corey; $263,500

Green Township

2980 Ebenezer Rd: Sparr Susan K Tr to Linko Meghan; $252,000

3130 Apple Orchard Ln: Mazza Anthony J to Fosco Patrick & Kelli Bruce; $580,000

3252 Harmony Ln: Giltz Rosemary to Brantley Jamar Lee & Sarah; $195,000

3396 Tallahassee Dr: Maratta Margie Debra & Stephen Anthony to Inesta Jacob Daniel & Lauren Elizabeth Varley; $203,000

3507 West Fork Rd: Gabrelski Michael A to Gabreiski Jennifer; $51,500

3791 Feldkamp Ave: Martini Stephen M to Loemaxx LLC; $100,000

4234 Victorian Green Dr: Mansu Jamie K to Chaney Austin & Danielle Chaney; $161,000

4375 North Bend Rd: Deye Shelby R to Richter Melissa; $162,000

4994 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Miller Steve R; $598,124

5535 North Glen Rd: Jackson Douglas A & Robyn A to Davis Kenneth Edward & Amy Renee Davis; $266,000

5665 Bridgetown Rd: Stuckenberg William A to K N D Capital LLC; $250,100

5667 Bridgetown Rd: Pasley Joyce A to Onyx 58 LLC; $120,000

5784 North Glen Rd: Eckstein Martin J Tr & Ruthie Lynn Tr to Cahall Julie A & Nick R; $239,900

6336 Starridge Ct: Oneill Virginia to Ryan Michael & Paul Beck; $322,000

6960 Aspen Point Ct: Schmalz Mary Ann to Green Garden Portfolio LLC; $250,000

7004 Boulder Path Dr: Dwyer Daniel T to Beckmann Steve; $460,000

Greenhills

21 Hayden Dr: Radford Galina C to Baur Silas L & Josephine; $233,500

213 Ireland Ave: Ferris Mary Jo to Grossman Rebecca L; $210,500

Harrison

323 Jefferson St: Boyle Meghan Mcdonough to Salyers David Franklin & Amanda Kaitlyn Sweeney; $205,000

Hartwell

58 Ferndale Ave: Sbk Market LLC to Gorak Peter & Sarah Gorak; $200,000

7 De Camp Ave: Aqua Vista Ferneti LLC to Fortuna LLC; $128,000

Hyde Park

1 Handasyde Ln: Carney Diane C Tr & William P Carney Tr to Brooks Benjamin P & Katherine S Brooks; $1,200,000

2861 Observatory Ave: Deck Springer Meagen to Hunter Douglas Edward & Julianne L Hunter; $1,025,000

2890 Ziegle Ave: Nelson Theresa L to Zuboski Adam B & Courtney Jo Zuboski; $660,000

Indian Hill

8500 Old Carriage Tl: Peters Bryan D & Kellee S to Mccolgan Peter D & Cheryl A Mccolgan; $1,900,000

Kennedy Heights

6636 Dante Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Restle Audrey; $355,000

Lockland

203 Davis St: Leonard Carolyn to Draheim Haley Marie; $165,000

Loveland

206 Sioux Dr: Kirk Roger W to Villeda Lopez Lesbia Natali &; $235,000

301 Loveland Madeira Rd: Ken Marcotte Properties LLC to Gkbk Properties LLC; $1,000,000

3021 Stratford Ct: Stephan Jenna M to Hussain Lala & Syed Taqi Hussaind; $207,500

Madeira

7285 Berwood Dr: Erickson John & Lauren to Lee Seungwon; $378,000

7812 Camargo Rd: Edgewood Investments Co to Lutz Amy Trustee; $425,000

7823 Camargo Rd: Limargo LLC to Lai Nguyen LLC; $560,000

7827 Camargo Rd: Limargo LLC to Lai Nguyen LLC; $560,000

7831 Camargo Rd: Limargo LLC to Lai Tien Hoang & Trang Dai Nhat Nguyen; $480,000

Madisonville

4610 Winona Te: Larkins Ventures LLC to Devito Taylor Mackenzie & Brandon Frey; $375,000

5543 Arnsby Pl: Johnson Brenda M to Jlc Enterprise LLC; $210,000

6502 Bramble Ave: Beverly Wilbur to Abc Reo LLC; $116,000

Montgomery

11343 Terwilligers Valley Ln: Nagarajan Deborah M Tr to Erdem Gueltekin; $820,000

7392 Baywind Dr: Rohr Kevin to Harrell Mackenzie & Patrick Oconnor; $620,000

7956 Mitchell Farm Ln: Zitelli Steve & Kristine to Dressler Cynthia & Robert Dressler; $1,018,500

Mount Adams

1125 Fuller St: Sager Jordan Nichole to Shirley Connor Marie; $465,000

Mount Airy

2442 Elderberry Ct: Jones Sheaira to Mccarley Joshua Blaine; $210,000

5524 Vogel Rd: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jjs Holdings LLC; $139,900

5526 Vogel Rd: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jjs Holdings LLC; $139,900

Mount Auburn

120 Justis St: Rinaldi Investments Inc to Iworld Properties LLC; $88,000

2100 Reading Rd: Qri Incorporated to 2136 Reading Holding LLC; $2,500,000

2114 Reading Rd: Qri Incorporated to 2136 Reading Holding LLC; $2,500,000

2136 Reading Rd: Qri Incorporated to 2136 Reading Holding LLC; $2,500,000

Mount Healthy

7815 Lincoln Ave: Rennerb Properties LLC to Everyday Joe Constuction LLC; $61,000

7828 Elizabeth St: Goodge Kirsten M @4 to Mincher Colleen J @ 3; $58,943

Mount Lookout

2950 Alpine Te: Barham Holding Trust to Schubert Joanne B Tr; $1,000,000

3760 Earls Court View: Gruber William Anthony & Brittany to Wettlaufer Darryl Timothy & Jessica Scotcher; $822,000

Mount Washington

1488 Mears Ave: Major Mary Susan to Kuhn Alexander Patrick; $165,000

2178 Trailwood Dr: Hoke Matthew J to Peters Olivia Lynn & Brooke Lynn Doughman; $282,000

5321 Reserve Cr: Sulemankhil Shaima to Tekdemir Hatice; $286,500

6601 Triesta Ct: Ryan Steven A & Carolyn C to Miller Vanessa; $207,500

North College Hill

1918 Sterling Ave: 1918 Sterling Avenue LLC to Ilbcnu LLC; $165,000

1941 Cordova Ave: Harman Gregory to Rimington Adam; $163,000

Northside

2642 Firtree Ct: Watkins Jr Louis to Conaway Raymond Patrick; $29,116

4120 Fergus St: Lorry Brandon to Halim Douglas & Shannon Price; $372,500

4122 Fergus St: Lorry Brandon to Halim Douglas & Shannon Price; $372,500

4210 Turrill St: Hyatt Van to Y & S Capital LLC; $170,000

Norwood

1909 Maple Ave: Cincyprop LLC to Mccarragher Matthew; $229,900

2407 Park Ave: Blodkamp Mary L to K & Co Studio LLC; $250,000

2421 Drex Ave: Ramsey Joy L to Total Investments Ltd; $375,000

3943 Madison Ave: Treasure Jennifer to Cohen Lauren Hannah; $315,000

5443 Rolston Ave: Twin Lions Properties LLC to Ortiz April Nicol Barrera; $182,000

Oakley

2718 Willard Ave: Mccormack Whitney F & Simon T to Heathney LLC; $435,000

3119 Minot Ave: Munson Philip C & Laurie A to Reiser Michael E & Hope Tallin Forgus; $370,000

3203 Bach Ave: Solomon Scott H Bridget Mcgoron to Pomeranz Jory; $498,400

3815 Drake Ave: Brown Brendan & Jessica to Luey Benjamin & Courtney Lynn Jones; $815,000

4207 Millsbrae Ave: Nguyen Camille A to Zhu Zheyi; $335,000

4524 Orkney Ave: Zurkuhlen William to Cornelius Andrew; $324,000

Paddock Hills

1128 Clearbrook Dr: Williams Karen S to Humes Brock & Joshua Bort; $263,000

Pleasant Ridge

2526 Ridgecliff Ave: Dorger Brooke & Joseph Decker to Fasola Courtney L; $379,000

3228 Ashwood Dr: Thompson Eric M & Katie J to Ginsburg Dov & Israela Ginsburg; $345,000

6352 Parry Ln: Smith Craig W Tr & Amy E Smith Tr to Dubbs Dean & Eleanor Dubbs; $700,000

Reading

2624 Honeyhill Ct: Johnson Sarah Anne to Moore James & Alexandria; $269,900

414 Jefferson Ave: Tabor Kent to Tucci Michael James & Hannah Augusta Parrott; $120,000

Roselawn

1873 Losantiville Ave: Cincinnati Portfolio Holdings Vnb Ii LLC to Jackson Homes Estate LLC; $450,000

435 Galbraith Rd: Cars-db4 L P to Mccluskey Chevrolet Inc; $4,000,000

7211 Reading Rd: Butts Jo Ann to Post International LLC; $127,501

7612 Yorkshire Pl: Cincinnati Housing Investors Iii Co LLC to Marchuck Jacob & Chaya Marchuck; $236,000

Sayler Park

110 Elco St: K & N Ventures LLC to Inshallah Flipsters LLC; $40,000

6310 Gracely Dr: Mccann Kelly to Doffing Matthias L; $160,000

Sharonville

3995 Mefford Ln: Rahe Kimberly A Tr to Grau Patrick T; $230,000

5720 Kemper Rd: Menden Edward E to Alex One LLC; $200,000

South Fairmount

2040 Harrison Ave: Schamer Janet R to Nolasco Geovani Francisco Reynoso; $10,000

2040 Harrison Ave: Schamer Janet R to Schamer Janet R; $5,000

2166 Clara St: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Arreola Daniel & Marleny Rosa Alvardo Arreola; $174,900

Clara St: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Arreola Daniel & Marleny Rosa Alvardo Arreola; $174,900

Springdale

12000 Elkridge Dr: Nienaber David C & Kathleen Ann to Evans Troy & Sandra Evans; $273,000

12142 Marwood Ln: Lopez Angel L to Ajkx Holdings LLC; $156,300

677 Coxbury Cr: White Carolyn E to Perez Management LLC; $125,327

Springfield Township

10573 Wellingwood Ct: Hotze Sue A to Razo Andrea & Derrick Wolbert; $265,000

1331 Biloxi Dr: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Vpm Homes LLC; $120,200

1767 Hudepohl Ln: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jjs Holding LLC; $65,000

1889 Fullerton Dr: Gill Jeffrey K to Weingartner Collin; $250,000

2117 Lincoln Ave: Daniels William Iii to River Road Rentals; $45,000

2160 Compton Rd: Clemens Judith to Frazier Alvin & Bernadette S; $245,400

7267 Greenfarms Dr: Cohen Robert L & Jo Ellen to Woodard Brandon Markeith & Christen Brooke Woodar; $394,500

7289 Greenfarms Dr: Stier Steven Luke & Rebecca J Adleta to Yaecker Scott P & Winnie E; $320,000

8530 Wyoming Club Dr: Wampler Mary C to Levy Judith Parks & Robert B Levy; $177,500

8685 Empire Ct: Cooley Michael A & Sarah E to Dist 3 LLC; $190,000

8699 Zenith Ct: Helmes Kenneth R & Candice S to Tomas Tomas Carlos Humberto &; $285,000

Sycamore Township

6306 Euclid Rd: Hoffman Ernest William & Marjorie S to Peel Barry; $275,000

7149 Garden Rd: Dooley Betty Dooley to Leftenant Zachary; $170,000

7514 Quailhollow Dr: Mohr David Tr to Mohr Andrew John & Amanda Mohr; $272,000

7809 Concord Hills Ln: Kneipp Ernestine Tr to Classic Living Homes LLC; $565,000

Symmes Township

11739 Enyart Rd: Geglein Carolyn S & Douglas A Dunphy to Bruno Iii John Charles & Heather Nichole Bruno; $125,000

West Price Hill

1039 Overlook Ave: Henkel Cheryl A & William A Moellmann to Brown Lauren & Nathan Brown; $282,500

1109 Seton Ave: D & E Elegant Properties LLC to Moore Shakeita; $20,000

1727 Tuxworth Ave: Shaffer Christopher G to Ramirez Nicolas Juarez & Maria Marta Puac Lopez; $145,000

1810 Wegman Ave: Taylor Mary to Lahmann Joseph; $105,000

4554 Clearview Ave: Stratton Gregory L to Todd Hannah Elizabeth & Thomas Hayden Floro; $187,000

Westwood

2388 Ferguson Rd: Moore Mary C to Keyes Eric C; $75,000

2773 Shaffer Ave: Fahrian David L to Coy Robert & Ashley Seig; $34,000

3078 Worthington Ave: Golden Harvest Homes LLC to Dokeys LLC; $24,640

3105 Costello Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $142,000

3107 Costello Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $142,000

3147 Glenmore Ave: Kent Janet H & Janet Hope Kent to Orlando Scott Nicholas Tremayne; $250,000

3402 Anaconda Dr: Lynam Catherine A & Sandra Sue Fedorko to Hill Jonathan; $108,150

5732 Glenway Ave: Vb One LLC to Coate Jason; $142,500

Whitewater Township

102 Jefferson Ave: Whitt-plageman Gina to Whitt David; $10,880

Woodlawn

285 Riddle Rd: Strayhorn Loretta to Green Castle Properties LLC; $250,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10172 Persimmon Grove Pike: Jeff Miller to Susan and Terrence Mairose; $500,000

11024 Dairybarn Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Courtney and Isaiah Maines; $437,500

1302 Parkside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Julia Figart; $253,000

22 Maplewood Court: Rebecca and James Mirick to Christina and Dustin Baird; $253,000

7578 Woodhaven Court: Brooke Sasher to Barbara and Harold Estes; $215,000

7729 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Samantha and Ian Lawson; $280,000

7871 Arcadia Boulevard: Martha and Douglas Burns to Hai Luong and Chihn Nguyen; $420,000

8910 Licking Pike: June Stewart and Donald Stewart to Owen Stacy; $79,000

9309 Echo Hill: Carol and Aloysus Gripshover to Douglas Esch; $291,000

Bellevue

132 Bonnie Leslie Ave.: Kelly and Matthew Gersch to Jeffrey Pfizer; $325,000

319 Eden Ave.: Kacie and Alexander Peck to Skyline Development, LLC; $425,000

Bromley

14 Boone St.: Burnett Group, LLC to Heavenly Estate Rentals, LLC; $78,000

Burlington

2231 Teal Briar Lane, unit 206: Judith Herzog to Darrell Schneiders; $168,500

3017 Featherstone Drive: Katherine and Christopher Crawford to Mary Ann and James Anderson; $221,000

6057 S. Jefferson St.: Hildreth Doyle to Arline Dodson and Jacob Cox; $70,000

Cold Spring

127 Creekstone Court: Maria Taimage to Lisa and Mitch Talbott; $200,000

16 Founders Court: Donald Embs to Jennifer and Gary Watson; $405,000

Covington

1046 Banklick St.: Shannon and Joseph Marcum to Appelman Properties, LLC; $151,000

1225 Fisk St.: Shannon and Richard Sholler to Resolve Properties, LLC; $85,000

1225 Fisk St.: Tina Courtney to Neumann Brothers, LLC; $72,500

1236 Hermes Ave.: Paula and Kevin Gray to Radiance Investments, LLC; $70,000

128 E. 5th St., unit 5: Jamie and Walter Schafer Jr. to Thaddeus Herman; $350,000

13 Juarez Circle: Delainna Tolbert to Stallion Investments, LLC; $138,500

1406-1408 Banklick St.: Douglas Gastright to Nichole Bisig and Lora Harvey; $230,000

1704 Jefferson Ave.: State of the Art Property Solutions, LLC to Jennifer Keene; $180,000

1723 Russell St.: The Estate of Carol Gastright to Eric Crawford; $220,000

1724 Maryland Ave.: Nancy Fightmaster to Byrd Properties, LLC; $83,000

1815 Garrard St.: LIN, LLC to Sarah and Joel Schneider; $242,500

1834 Euclid Ave.: MPE Construction, LLC to Steve Perry Unlimited, LLC; $76,000

2340 Amicia Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rachel Mercer; $444,000

2378 Lucca Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Srishti Dahal and Bishwas Ghirmire; $474,500

2430 Arezzo St., unit 400-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nicolette Ayers; $249,500

2802 Latonia Ave.: Ryan Kelly to Stephen Schrage; $170,000

323 E. 2nd St., unit 407: The Sandra L. Megowen Trust to The Gregory Charles Patton and Tricia Patton Family Trust; $210,000

3820 Leslie Ave.: Mary Connor to Savana Robert-West and Brandon Elder; $175,000

4405 Huntington Ave.: Abbie and Brad Shirden to Brooklyn Sellers; $167,000

512 Craig St.: Julie and Edward Lampe to Warren Harrision; $240,000

911 Monte Lane: Johannah and Casey Sorrell to Terri and Gregory Hirsch; $230,000

Crescent Springs

2510 Elyria Court, unit 15-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Christopher Hearn; $307,000

2514 Elyria Court, unit 15-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lisa McNees; $317,000

Crestview Hills

2701 Leatherwood Court: The Estate of Sandra L. Tobbe to Jamie and Walter Schaefer; $315,000

Dayton

113 10th Ave.: Sandra Robinson to Diana and Matthew Lenz; $145,000

Edgewood

10 Beech Drive: Richard Lancaster to Martin Mitchell; $355,000

1214 Oriole Court: Terri Guenther to Kevin Schutte; $245,000

240 Walker Lane: Albert H. Kenkel Revocable Trust to The Yoder Revocable Living Trust; $950,000

3023 Village Drive: Devinne and Christopher Verst to Katherine and Patrick Allen; $346,500

3079 Elmwood Drive: Linda and Timothy Foxx to Penny and Jeffrey Phelps; $271,000

830 Pinehurst Drive: HSBC Bank USA to Michael Middleton; $205,000

Elsmere

445 Fox St.: Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC to Benedetti Enterprises, LLC; $111,500

457 Ripple Creek Drive: William Yates to Margaret and Leonard Grothaus Jr.; $225,000

Erlanger

1010 Stevenson Road: Jill Forbes to Terri Guenther; $210,000

3507 Mary St.: Tiffany Yanulaitis to Shelby Powell; $240,000

3609 Concord Drive: Happy Dog Properties, LLC to Elisha Gonzalez and Kaylee Jackson; $225,000

4 Zeta Court: Beneditti Enterprises, LLC to Paige and Trevor Butland; $232,000

4178 Farmwood Court: Cindy Lemel to Leigh Hoskins; $275,000

4232 Lafayette Court: S. Dianne Crandall to Elisa and Noah Franklin; $220,000

445 Forest Ave.: Natalie Hass to Nitin Mohan; $195,000

604 Perimeter Drive: Robert Kagy and Daniel Kagy to Nathan Zimmerman; $255,000

Florence

106 Goodridge Drive: Stallion Investments, LLC to Jeanette Weber; $225,000

144 Stable Gate Lane, unit 628: Kylee and Branden Lane to Casey Bushelman; $185,000

18 Armherst Court: Michele Litmer to Melanie and Michael Bruno; $340,000

1812 Mimosa Trail, unit 43-303: Leticia Chavira to Venessa Vogelsang; $185,000

3903 Archer Court: Katherine and David Arnold to Michelle Perez and Jerry Limonteco-Garcia; $240,000

40 Red Clover Court: Laura and Brandon Adkins to Katherine and Christopher Crawford; $360,000

6168 Fox Run Lane: Diane and Shawn Patrick to Vera and Gary Slone; $325,000

6218 Ridgewood Court: Christopher Budz to Britany Lacombe and Zachary Baeten; $172,000

Fort Mitchell

108 Pleasant Ridge Ave.: Laura and Brandon Adkins to Kelsey and Zachary Koenig; $335,000

111 Beechwood Road: Lacy and Matthew Farano to Mary and James Coffman; $387,500

5 Oxford Drive: Mary and Jeffrey Wilmink, Margaret and Daniel Summe, Jennifer and Kurt Summe, Sheila and Scott Cooney, Elizabeth and Gerald Greenwell, Jennifer and Kevin Long, Karen and Scott Summe and Kristin and Chad Summe to OPDYKE, Inc.; $371,000

Fort Thomas

69 Croswell Ave.: Joseph Riggs to Jane and James Goins; $169,000

Hebron

2076 W. Horizon Drive: Heather Cheek to Tonia and Steven Harms; $205,000

2126 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Huong Nguyen and Marvin Mossor II; $373,500

2399 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Anthony Carroll; $452,000

2419 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Christine and Colin Lee; $365,000

Highland Heights

12 Meadow Lane, unit 8: Nicole Carnes to L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC; $85,500

Independence

10300 Emancipation Place: Margaret Moore to Gabrielle Erickson and Maxwell McConnell; $265,000

10388 Sharpsburg Drive: Tamara and Charles Armitage to Kimberly and Tyler Davis; $250,000

11576 Water Tower Way: Freedom Park, LLC to Craig Winterman; $36,000

1223 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Katrina Payne and Ronald White; $375,500

1309 Galveston Court: Falicia and Aaron Ellis to Deborah and Finis Fehler; $315,000

1368 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jessica Hernandez and Hector Aviles; $300,000

4229 Briarwood Drive, unit 4: Deanndra Holloway to Pramod and Neetu Sharma; $140,000

736 Bear Court: Janet and Russell Redman to Olivia Langfeld and Mitchell Ponder; $277,000

9696 Cloveridge Drive: Neumann Brothers, LLC to Jasmine and Austin Stacy; $330,000

Lakeside Park

2675 Van Deren Drive: Amy Hebbler and Cody Couch to Bridget Braun; $2,330,000

397 Crown Point Circle: Tim Burks Builder, Inc. to Lisa Pugh; $950,000

Ludlow

110 Oak St.: Flach Brothers Masonary, Inc. to Gerard Roofing, LLC; $95,000

Morning View

15271 Parkers Grove Road: Barbara and Robert Mobley and Thomas Mobley to Tonya and Brian Beecher; $400,000

Newport

1126 Vine St.: Janet Neu to Jami and Nicholas Wolfe; $42,000

19 Laycock Lane: Real Equity OH, LLC to Solida Mao; $220,000

553 E. 4th St.: Marta Brookmeyer and Gary Monroe to Michelle and Kevin Meyer; $507,500

728, 734, 738 York St., 15 W. 8th St.: Sukkah, LLC to Saxum Ventures, LLC; $1,300,000

Silver Grove

211 4th St.: Emily and Jonathan Smith to Michael Singer; $212,500

Southgate

232 Heather Hill Drive: Robert Shanks to Susan and Wayne Vinson; $275,000

314 inden Ave.: Sonya Shields and Franz Delemos to Caitlin and Michael Lipscomb; $260,000

Taylor Mill

48 Primrose Drive: Kayla and Justin Smith to Leornora Edwards; $185,000

Union

11187 War Admiral Drive: Lisa and John Cullen to Brooke and Charles Weaver; $85,000

11199 Big Bone Road: Julie and Jeremy Ockerman to Aaron Adams; $164,000

1272 Lancashire Drive: Nichole and Chad Matthews to Amy George; $350,000

2005 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Charles Elliott; $361,500

4749 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Beverly Saliba; $765,000

4756 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Haley and Jacob Messmer; $517,000

834 Bay Colt Lane: Jarlyn and Carl Laurino to Thomas Schrage; $1,065,000

9213 Brookridge Lane: Caitlin and Michael Trella II to Claire and Jeffrey Hearn; $555,000

Verona

14244 Brown Road: Karla Hildebrandt to Michelle Foster and Charles Brouse Jr.; $440,000

Villa Hills

662 Lakeshore Drive: Leslee Wainscott to Nicole and John Akey; $330,000

Walton

11184 Trumpeter Court: Amy George and Jonathan George to Trishsa Reiber and Christopher Adkins; $385,000

620 Walker Court: Tyler and Anthony Beauchens to Alicia and Daniel Sloop; $325,000

Wilder

202 S. Watchtower Drive, unit 301: Martha Garcia to Megan and Clayton Sponcil; $185,000

