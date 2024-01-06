$1 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
1031 Burns Ave: Emery Jared C to Dauterman Brik A & Emily C Dauterman; $215,000
1054 Eight Mile Rd: Weaver Thomas R & Peggy A to Criscillis Sarah Ann & Jordan William Criscillis; $250,000
1133 Bruce Ave: Wiedower Michael D & Tamara L to Wiedower Tamara L; $80,712
1869 Sandcliff Dr: Wesselman Michael G & Deborah R to Nosov Anton A & Ifeoma Archimalo; $300,000
7066 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Mechenbier Joseph & Emily Mechenbier; $560,000
7740 Heatherglen Dr: Robers Robert A & Barbara J to Strunk Brian & Jessica; $400,000
7879 Ravencrest Ct: Daniell Jared M & Ana C to Compton Nathan & Meagan Compton; $285,000
8242 Timbercreek Dr: Riffle Shannon & Doug to Wandstrat Greg R & Karen Wandstrat; $350,000
8437 Linderwood Ln: Esch Douglas S to Qazi Uzair Ahmed; $235,000
867 Markley Woods Wy: Dattilo Thomas J & Debra J to Motz R Geoffrey & Lyndsay M Motz; $581,000
Arlington Heights
Galbraith Rd: Cars-db4 L P to Mccluskey Chevrolet Inc; $4,000,000
Avondale
210 Hearne Ave: Excalibur On Hearne LLC to Cincinnati Zoo Properties LLC; $625,000
2821 Reading Rd: Falcon Four Property Holdings LLC to Talbert Services Incorporated; $4,650,000
510 Oak St: Falcon Four Property Holdings LLC to Talbert Services Incorporated; $4,650,000
Blue Ash
10089 Crosier Ln: Yaecker Scott & Winnie to Opendoor Property Trust I; $591,800
4332 Villa Dr: Huggins Susan F to Vasagam Bharath Manicka; $135,000
5128 Kenridge Dr: Johnson Judy M to Tims Erin Elizabeth; $600,000
Wood Ave: Kuwahara Yasue to Joshi Keshabe Raj & Dipika Paneru; $69,000
Bond Hill
1902 Northcutt Ave: Vb One LLC to Cdi Real Estate Solutions LLC; $108,000
Carthage
151 Seventy-third St: Garcia Martin Z to Perez Perez Antelmo; $50,000
Cheviot
3312 Augusta Ave: Sapp Reed Chandler & Ariel to Barajas Anthony J & Maria G Parra; $181,900
Clifton
3450 Lyleburn Pl: Ring Burton L Iii & Jennifer L to Newstock Bremmer LLC; $320,000
379 Amazon Ave: Newstock Bremner LLC to Hoelle Teresa & Scott Provancher; $300,000
787 Ludlow Ave: Brenneman Robert D & Patricia P to Ohio Brick Properties LLC; $315,000
Colerain Township
10020 Marino Dr: Wilson Michael A to Burton Jazmine; $165,000
10039 Regency Ct: Reckelhoff Kenneth E & Teresa M to Harman Mae; $85,000
2347 Bluelark Dr: Flatsphere Consultancy Service LLC to Slack Paige Janelle; $231,000
2648 Wenning Rd: Cinko Courtney M & Ronald L Walker II to Jenkins Michelle D; $175,000
2975 Laverne Dr: Proctoer Sollie P to Burt Joshua; $168,900
3204 Deshler Dr: Stephens Sylvia Ann to Mmazza Real Estate LLC; $79,000
3215 Deshler Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Gutierrez Jose & Heidy M Escalante Villanueva; $160,000
3251 Deshler Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-12 Operating Company LLC to Toukam Franck @ 3; $142,900
6770 Sheed Rd: Beiser Karen J to Marques Damian; $220,000
7250 Pippin Rd: Schneller Andrew & Megan Hurley to Grosser Zachaery Jabo & Tracy Burnett; $190,000
7718 Gaines Rd: Denier Kristen Tr to Lubbers Corey & Emily; $225,000
7969 Colerain Ave: Max Auto Real Estate LLC to Colerain Auto Services LLC; $229,953
9350 Jericho Dr: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Camberos Isabella; $195,000
9813 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Ojizu Veronica C & Kingston K Madumelu Tr; $271,920
9823 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Jones Daryl & Sharon Jones; $253,920
9854 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Curry Noell & Jasmine Ciara Leanne Kelley; $242,725
College Hill
6047 Pawnee Dr: Westendorf Mary K to Smith Erik Ian & Sienna Finney; $187,500
8234 Bobolink Ave: Hardy Stewart Shirley A to Avm Investments Inc; $82,600
Columbia Township
5463 Hill & Dale Dr: Estate Of Roberta A Carter The to Mincy Lonnie & Rickie Mincy; $150,000
Crosby Township
10446 Franklini Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
Deer Park
23 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Guerriero Zachary Antonio @3; $340,715
4244 Duneden Ave: Owen Jessica D to Mulvanny Matthew; $275,000
Delhi Township
1278 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Rolfes Benjamin Michael &; $488,828
4375 Champdale Ln: Mcelroy Jennifer @ 4 to Jones Telisa Denise; $255,000
5140 Old Oak Tl: Carrigan Mary Janet to Husman Joseph; $84,750
805 Beechmeadow Ln: Dewitt K Burkhart to Stratmann Timothy; $215,000
994 Wilderness Tl: Becker Thomas R to Buschbacher Andrew J; $168,000
East End
2260 Riverside Dr: Wolf Christiane W Trustee to Campbell Corey L & Emily A Cosker; $375,000
East Price Hill
1011 Purcell Ave: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Wisler Rentals LLC; $176,250
1019 Wells St: Kreimer Mark to Wilde Catherine S; $120,000
2489 Warsaw Ave: Harman Forest C & Thomas F to Merk Jimi; $60,000
2491 Warsaw Ave: Harman Forest C & Thomas F to Merk Jimi; $60,000
2493 Warsaw Ave: Harman Forest C & Thomas F to Merk Jimi; $60,000
3724 Laclede Ave: Shell Anera Tr to Ray Of Hope Realty Services Holdings LLC; $125,000
East Walnut Hills
2625 Moorman Ave: Smith Ethel Pauline Tr to Equity Opportunities Capital Investments LLC; $125,000
2959 Annwood St: Mckinney Anne M Trustee to Schumacher Laurie; $630,000
415 Bond Pl: Clarke Jane A to Gromada M Karen; $540,000
Evanston
3347 Bonaparte Ave: Ymvh Group LLC to Flatsphere Consultancy Service LLC; $145,000
3515 Trimble Ave: Zollhaus Development LLC to Khan Zohaib M & Zona Mohsin; $350,000
Evendale
10565 Heathercrest Cr: Mcdaniel Brian to Steven Berke Cincinnati Sub Zero Trust; $387,500
Forest Park
11379 Rose Ln: Cook Thomas J & Elaine M to Real Equity Oh LLC; $124,000
11379 Rose Ln: Real Equity Oh LLC to Raphael Joseph D; $149,000
11464 Fremantle Dr: Bullucks Alonzo & Ashauna Brown to Bullocks Alonzo; $47,000
11575 New Hope Dr: Jonsyn Cheryl to Doorvest Inc; $145,000
1357 Kristen Pl: Langan Virginia Ann to Escalante Bartolon Yenifer D; $254,900
1389 Longacre Dr: Leftwich Jerry D & Kelley A to Harding Alexia & Dean Mcpeek; $250,000
1582 Winford Ct: Dallas Twenty LLC to 1582 Windord Ct LLC; $286,000
503 Brunswick Dr: Atoyan Sargis to Ganim Nickolas & Vishwajit Brahmbhatt; $170,000
Glendale
10991 Chester Rd: Gilpin Patricia to Space Semantics Technology Inc; $62,000
25 Creekwood Sq: Anderson Natalie to Anderson Scott Edward & Amy Sue; $200,000
7 Creekwood Sq: Cosgrove Andrew Philip & Linda Sue to Cook Alicia; $201,000
Golf Manor
1920 Losantiville Ave: Emerson Royal LLC to Jb Losantiville LLC; $575,000
2639 Bremont Ave: Wilson Stephen W & Milissau N to Kalinoski Corey; $263,500
Green Township
2980 Ebenezer Rd: Sparr Susan K Tr to Linko Meghan; $252,000
3130 Apple Orchard Ln: Mazza Anthony J to Fosco Patrick & Kelli Bruce; $580,000
3252 Harmony Ln: Giltz Rosemary to Brantley Jamar Lee & Sarah; $195,000
3396 Tallahassee Dr: Maratta Margie Debra & Stephen Anthony to Inesta Jacob Daniel & Lauren Elizabeth Varley; $203,000
3507 West Fork Rd: Gabrelski Michael A to Gabreiski Jennifer; $51,500
3791 Feldkamp Ave: Martini Stephen M to Loemaxx LLC; $100,000
4234 Victorian Green Dr: Mansu Jamie K to Chaney Austin & Danielle Chaney; $161,000
4375 North Bend Rd: Deye Shelby R to Richter Melissa; $162,000
4994 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Miller Steve R; $598,124
5535 North Glen Rd: Jackson Douglas A & Robyn A to Davis Kenneth Edward & Amy Renee Davis; $266,000
5665 Bridgetown Rd: Stuckenberg William A to K N D Capital LLC; $250,100
5667 Bridgetown Rd: Pasley Joyce A to Onyx 58 LLC; $120,000
5784 North Glen Rd: Eckstein Martin J Tr & Ruthie Lynn Tr to Cahall Julie A & Nick R; $239,900
6336 Starridge Ct: Oneill Virginia to Ryan Michael & Paul Beck; $322,000
6960 Aspen Point Ct: Schmalz Mary Ann to Green Garden Portfolio LLC; $250,000
7004 Boulder Path Dr: Dwyer Daniel T to Beckmann Steve; $460,000
Greenhills
21 Hayden Dr: Radford Galina C to Baur Silas L & Josephine; $233,500
213 Ireland Ave: Ferris Mary Jo to Grossman Rebecca L; $210,500
Harrison
323 Jefferson St: Boyle Meghan Mcdonough to Salyers David Franklin & Amanda Kaitlyn Sweeney; $205,000
Hartwell
58 Ferndale Ave: Sbk Market LLC to Gorak Peter & Sarah Gorak; $200,000
7 De Camp Ave: Aqua Vista Ferneti LLC to Fortuna LLC; $128,000
Hyde Park
1 Handasyde Ln: Carney Diane C Tr & William P Carney Tr to Brooks Benjamin P & Katherine S Brooks; $1,200,000
2861 Observatory Ave: Deck Springer Meagen to Hunter Douglas Edward & Julianne L Hunter; $1,025,000
2890 Ziegle Ave: Nelson Theresa L to Zuboski Adam B & Courtney Jo Zuboski; $660,000
Indian Hill
8500 Old Carriage Tl: Peters Bryan D & Kellee S to Mccolgan Peter D & Cheryl A Mccolgan; $1,900,000
Kennedy Heights
6636 Dante Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Restle Audrey; $355,000
Lockland
203 Davis St: Leonard Carolyn to Draheim Haley Marie; $165,000
Loveland
206 Sioux Dr: Kirk Roger W to Villeda Lopez Lesbia Natali &; $235,000
301 Loveland Madeira Rd: Ken Marcotte Properties LLC to Gkbk Properties LLC; $1,000,000
3021 Stratford Ct: Stephan Jenna M to Hussain Lala & Syed Taqi Hussaind; $207,500
Madeira
7285 Berwood Dr: Erickson John & Lauren to Lee Seungwon; $378,000
7812 Camargo Rd: Edgewood Investments Co to Lutz Amy Trustee; $425,000
7823 Camargo Rd: Limargo LLC to Lai Nguyen LLC; $560,000
7827 Camargo Rd: Limargo LLC to Lai Nguyen LLC; $560,000
7831 Camargo Rd: Limargo LLC to Lai Tien Hoang & Trang Dai Nhat Nguyen; $480,000
Madisonville
4610 Winona Te: Larkins Ventures LLC to Devito Taylor Mackenzie & Brandon Frey; $375,000
5543 Arnsby Pl: Johnson Brenda M to Jlc Enterprise LLC; $210,000
6502 Bramble Ave: Beverly Wilbur to Abc Reo LLC; $116,000
Montgomery
11343 Terwilligers Valley Ln: Nagarajan Deborah M Tr to Erdem Gueltekin; $820,000
7392 Baywind Dr: Rohr Kevin to Harrell Mackenzie & Patrick Oconnor; $620,000
7956 Mitchell Farm Ln: Zitelli Steve & Kristine to Dressler Cynthia & Robert Dressler; $1,018,500
Mount Adams
1125 Fuller St: Sager Jordan Nichole to Shirley Connor Marie; $465,000
Mount Airy
2442 Elderberry Ct: Jones Sheaira to Mccarley Joshua Blaine; $210,000
5524 Vogel Rd: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jjs Holdings LLC; $139,900
5526 Vogel Rd: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jjs Holdings LLC; $139,900
Mount Auburn
120 Justis St: Rinaldi Investments Inc to Iworld Properties LLC; $88,000
2100 Reading Rd: Qri Incorporated to 2136 Reading Holding LLC; $2,500,000
2114 Reading Rd: Qri Incorporated to 2136 Reading Holding LLC; $2,500,000
2136 Reading Rd: Qri Incorporated to 2136 Reading Holding LLC; $2,500,000
Mount Healthy
7815 Lincoln Ave: Rennerb Properties LLC to Everyday Joe Constuction LLC; $61,000
7828 Elizabeth St: Goodge Kirsten M @4 to Mincher Colleen J @ 3; $58,943
Mount Lookout
2950 Alpine Te: Barham Holding Trust to Schubert Joanne B Tr; $1,000,000
3760 Earls Court View: Gruber William Anthony & Brittany to Wettlaufer Darryl Timothy & Jessica Scotcher; $822,000
Mount Washington
1488 Mears Ave: Major Mary Susan to Kuhn Alexander Patrick; $165,000
2178 Trailwood Dr: Hoke Matthew J to Peters Olivia Lynn & Brooke Lynn Doughman; $282,000
5321 Reserve Cr: Sulemankhil Shaima to Tekdemir Hatice; $286,500
6601 Triesta Ct: Ryan Steven A & Carolyn C to Miller Vanessa; $207,500
North College Hill
1918 Sterling Ave: 1918 Sterling Avenue LLC to Ilbcnu LLC; $165,000
1941 Cordova Ave: Harman Gregory to Rimington Adam; $163,000
Northside
2642 Firtree Ct: Watkins Jr Louis to Conaway Raymond Patrick; $29,116
4120 Fergus St: Lorry Brandon to Halim Douglas & Shannon Price; $372,500
4122 Fergus St: Lorry Brandon to Halim Douglas & Shannon Price; $372,500
4210 Turrill St: Hyatt Van to Y & S Capital LLC; $170,000
Norwood
1909 Maple Ave: Cincyprop LLC to Mccarragher Matthew; $229,900
2407 Park Ave: Blodkamp Mary L to K & Co Studio LLC; $250,000
2421 Drex Ave: Ramsey Joy L to Total Investments Ltd; $375,000
3943 Madison Ave: Treasure Jennifer to Cohen Lauren Hannah; $315,000
5443 Rolston Ave: Twin Lions Properties LLC to Ortiz April Nicol Barrera; $182,000
Oakley
2718 Willard Ave: Mccormack Whitney F & Simon T to Heathney LLC; $435,000
3119 Minot Ave: Munson Philip C & Laurie A to Reiser Michael E & Hope Tallin Forgus; $370,000
3203 Bach Ave: Solomon Scott H Bridget Mcgoron to Pomeranz Jory; $498,400
3815 Drake Ave: Brown Brendan & Jessica to Luey Benjamin & Courtney Lynn Jones; $815,000
4207 Millsbrae Ave: Nguyen Camille A to Zhu Zheyi; $335,000
4524 Orkney Ave: Zurkuhlen William to Cornelius Andrew; $324,000
Paddock Hills
1128 Clearbrook Dr: Williams Karen S to Humes Brock & Joshua Bort; $263,000
Pleasant Ridge
2526 Ridgecliff Ave: Dorger Brooke & Joseph Decker to Fasola Courtney L; $379,000
3228 Ashwood Dr: Thompson Eric M & Katie J to Ginsburg Dov & Israela Ginsburg; $345,000
6352 Parry Ln: Smith Craig W Tr & Amy E Smith Tr to Dubbs Dean & Eleanor Dubbs; $700,000
Reading
2624 Honeyhill Ct: Johnson Sarah Anne to Moore James & Alexandria; $269,900
414 Jefferson Ave: Tabor Kent to Tucci Michael James & Hannah Augusta Parrott; $120,000
Roselawn
1873 Losantiville Ave: Cincinnati Portfolio Holdings Vnb Ii LLC to Jackson Homes Estate LLC; $450,000
435 Galbraith Rd: Cars-db4 L P to Mccluskey Chevrolet Inc; $4,000,000
7211 Reading Rd: Butts Jo Ann to Post International LLC; $127,501
7612 Yorkshire Pl: Cincinnati Housing Investors Iii Co LLC to Marchuck Jacob & Chaya Marchuck; $236,000
Sayler Park
110 Elco St: K & N Ventures LLC to Inshallah Flipsters LLC; $40,000
6310 Gracely Dr: Mccann Kelly to Doffing Matthias L; $160,000
Sharonville
3995 Mefford Ln: Rahe Kimberly A Tr to Grau Patrick T; $230,000
5720 Kemper Rd: Menden Edward E to Alex One LLC; $200,000
South Fairmount
2040 Harrison Ave: Schamer Janet R to Nolasco Geovani Francisco Reynoso; $10,000
2040 Harrison Ave: Schamer Janet R to Schamer Janet R; $5,000
2166 Clara St: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Arreola Daniel & Marleny Rosa Alvardo Arreola; $174,900
Clara St: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Arreola Daniel & Marleny Rosa Alvardo Arreola; $174,900
Springdale
12000 Elkridge Dr: Nienaber David C & Kathleen Ann to Evans Troy & Sandra Evans; $273,000
12142 Marwood Ln: Lopez Angel L to Ajkx Holdings LLC; $156,300
677 Coxbury Cr: White Carolyn E to Perez Management LLC; $125,327
Springfield Township
10573 Wellingwood Ct: Hotze Sue A to Razo Andrea & Derrick Wolbert; $265,000
1331 Biloxi Dr: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Vpm Homes LLC; $120,200
1767 Hudepohl Ln: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jjs Holding LLC; $65,000
1889 Fullerton Dr: Gill Jeffrey K to Weingartner Collin; $250,000
2117 Lincoln Ave: Daniels William Iii to River Road Rentals; $45,000
2160 Compton Rd: Clemens Judith to Frazier Alvin & Bernadette S; $245,400
7267 Greenfarms Dr: Cohen Robert L & Jo Ellen to Woodard Brandon Markeith & Christen Brooke Woodar; $394,500
7289 Greenfarms Dr: Stier Steven Luke & Rebecca J Adleta to Yaecker Scott P & Winnie E; $320,000
8530 Wyoming Club Dr: Wampler Mary C to Levy Judith Parks & Robert B Levy; $177,500
8685 Empire Ct: Cooley Michael A & Sarah E to Dist 3 LLC; $190,000
8699 Zenith Ct: Helmes Kenneth R & Candice S to Tomas Tomas Carlos Humberto &; $285,000
Sycamore Township
6306 Euclid Rd: Hoffman Ernest William & Marjorie S to Peel Barry; $275,000
7149 Garden Rd: Dooley Betty Dooley to Leftenant Zachary; $170,000
7514 Quailhollow Dr: Mohr David Tr to Mohr Andrew John & Amanda Mohr; $272,000
7809 Concord Hills Ln: Kneipp Ernestine Tr to Classic Living Homes LLC; $565,000
Symmes Township
11739 Enyart Rd: Geglein Carolyn S & Douglas A Dunphy to Bruno Iii John Charles & Heather Nichole Bruno; $125,000
West Price Hill
1039 Overlook Ave: Henkel Cheryl A & William A Moellmann to Brown Lauren & Nathan Brown; $282,500
1109 Seton Ave: D & E Elegant Properties LLC to Moore Shakeita; $20,000
1727 Tuxworth Ave: Shaffer Christopher G to Ramirez Nicolas Juarez & Maria Marta Puac Lopez; $145,000
1810 Wegman Ave: Taylor Mary to Lahmann Joseph; $105,000
4554 Clearview Ave: Stratton Gregory L to Todd Hannah Elizabeth & Thomas Hayden Floro; $187,000
Westwood
2388 Ferguson Rd: Moore Mary C to Keyes Eric C; $75,000
2773 Shaffer Ave: Fahrian David L to Coy Robert & Ashley Seig; $34,000
3078 Worthington Ave: Golden Harvest Homes LLC to Dokeys LLC; $24,640
3105 Costello Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $142,000
3107 Costello Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $142,000
3147 Glenmore Ave: Kent Janet H & Janet Hope Kent to Orlando Scott Nicholas Tremayne; $250,000
3402 Anaconda Dr: Lynam Catherine A & Sandra Sue Fedorko to Hill Jonathan; $108,150
5732 Glenway Ave: Vb One LLC to Coate Jason; $142,500
Whitewater Township
102 Jefferson Ave: Whitt-plageman Gina to Whitt David; $10,880
Woodlawn
285 Riddle Rd: Strayhorn Loretta to Green Castle Properties LLC; $250,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10172 Persimmon Grove Pike: Jeff Miller to Susan and Terrence Mairose; $500,000
11024 Dairybarn Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Courtney and Isaiah Maines; $437,500
1302 Parkside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Julia Figart; $253,000
22 Maplewood Court: Rebecca and James Mirick to Christina and Dustin Baird; $253,000
7578 Woodhaven Court: Brooke Sasher to Barbara and Harold Estes; $215,000
7729 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Samantha and Ian Lawson; $280,000
7871 Arcadia Boulevard: Martha and Douglas Burns to Hai Luong and Chihn Nguyen; $420,000
8910 Licking Pike: June Stewart and Donald Stewart to Owen Stacy; $79,000
9309 Echo Hill: Carol and Aloysus Gripshover to Douglas Esch; $291,000
Bellevue
132 Bonnie Leslie Ave.: Kelly and Matthew Gersch to Jeffrey Pfizer; $325,000
319 Eden Ave.: Kacie and Alexander Peck to Skyline Development, LLC; $425,000
Bromley
14 Boone St.: Burnett Group, LLC to Heavenly Estate Rentals, LLC; $78,000
Burlington
2231 Teal Briar Lane, unit 206: Judith Herzog to Darrell Schneiders; $168,500
3017 Featherstone Drive: Katherine and Christopher Crawford to Mary Ann and James Anderson; $221,000
6057 S. Jefferson St.: Hildreth Doyle to Arline Dodson and Jacob Cox; $70,000
Cold Spring
127 Creekstone Court: Maria Taimage to Lisa and Mitch Talbott; $200,000
16 Founders Court: Donald Embs to Jennifer and Gary Watson; $405,000
Covington
1046 Banklick St.: Shannon and Joseph Marcum to Appelman Properties, LLC; $151,000
1225 Fisk St.: Shannon and Richard Sholler to Resolve Properties, LLC; $85,000
1225 Fisk St.: Tina Courtney to Neumann Brothers, LLC; $72,500
1236 Hermes Ave.: Paula and Kevin Gray to Radiance Investments, LLC; $70,000
128 E. 5th St., unit 5: Jamie and Walter Schafer Jr. to Thaddeus Herman; $350,000
13 Juarez Circle: Delainna Tolbert to Stallion Investments, LLC; $138,500
1406-1408 Banklick St.: Douglas Gastright to Nichole Bisig and Lora Harvey; $230,000
1704 Jefferson Ave.: State of the Art Property Solutions, LLC to Jennifer Keene; $180,000
1723 Russell St.: The Estate of Carol Gastright to Eric Crawford; $220,000
1724 Maryland Ave.: Nancy Fightmaster to Byrd Properties, LLC; $83,000
1815 Garrard St.: LIN, LLC to Sarah and Joel Schneider; $242,500
1834 Euclid Ave.: MPE Construction, LLC to Steve Perry Unlimited, LLC; $76,000
2340 Amicia Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rachel Mercer; $444,000
2378 Lucca Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Srishti Dahal and Bishwas Ghirmire; $474,500
2430 Arezzo St., unit 400-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nicolette Ayers; $249,500
2802 Latonia Ave.: Ryan Kelly to Stephen Schrage; $170,000
323 E. 2nd St., unit 407: The Sandra L. Megowen Trust to The Gregory Charles Patton and Tricia Patton Family Trust; $210,000
3820 Leslie Ave.: Mary Connor to Savana Robert-West and Brandon Elder; $175,000
4405 Huntington Ave.: Abbie and Brad Shirden to Brooklyn Sellers; $167,000
512 Craig St.: Julie and Edward Lampe to Warren Harrision; $240,000
911 Monte Lane: Johannah and Casey Sorrell to Terri and Gregory Hirsch; $230,000
Crescent Springs
2510 Elyria Court, unit 15-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Christopher Hearn; $307,000
2514 Elyria Court, unit 15-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lisa McNees; $317,000
Crestview Hills
2701 Leatherwood Court: The Estate of Sandra L. Tobbe to Jamie and Walter Schaefer; $315,000
Dayton
113 10th Ave.: Sandra Robinson to Diana and Matthew Lenz; $145,000
Edgewood
10 Beech Drive: Richard Lancaster to Martin Mitchell; $355,000
1214 Oriole Court: Terri Guenther to Kevin Schutte; $245,000
240 Walker Lane: Albert H. Kenkel Revocable Trust to The Yoder Revocable Living Trust; $950,000
3023 Village Drive: Devinne and Christopher Verst to Katherine and Patrick Allen; $346,500
3079 Elmwood Drive: Linda and Timothy Foxx to Penny and Jeffrey Phelps; $271,000
830 Pinehurst Drive: HSBC Bank USA to Michael Middleton; $205,000
Elsmere
445 Fox St.: Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC to Benedetti Enterprises, LLC; $111,500
457 Ripple Creek Drive: William Yates to Margaret and Leonard Grothaus Jr.; $225,000
Erlanger
1010 Stevenson Road: Jill Forbes to Terri Guenther; $210,000
3507 Mary St.: Tiffany Yanulaitis to Shelby Powell; $240,000
3609 Concord Drive: Happy Dog Properties, LLC to Elisha Gonzalez and Kaylee Jackson; $225,000
4 Zeta Court: Beneditti Enterprises, LLC to Paige and Trevor Butland; $232,000
4178 Farmwood Court: Cindy Lemel to Leigh Hoskins; $275,000
4232 Lafayette Court: S. Dianne Crandall to Elisa and Noah Franklin; $220,000
445 Forest Ave.: Natalie Hass to Nitin Mohan; $195,000
604 Perimeter Drive: Robert Kagy and Daniel Kagy to Nathan Zimmerman; $255,000
Florence
106 Goodridge Drive: Stallion Investments, LLC to Jeanette Weber; $225,000
144 Stable Gate Lane, unit 628: Kylee and Branden Lane to Casey Bushelman; $185,000
18 Armherst Court: Michele Litmer to Melanie and Michael Bruno; $340,000
1812 Mimosa Trail, unit 43-303: Leticia Chavira to Venessa Vogelsang; $185,000
3903 Archer Court: Katherine and David Arnold to Michelle Perez and Jerry Limonteco-Garcia; $240,000
40 Red Clover Court: Laura and Brandon Adkins to Katherine and Christopher Crawford; $360,000
6168 Fox Run Lane: Diane and Shawn Patrick to Vera and Gary Slone; $325,000
6218 Ridgewood Court: Christopher Budz to Britany Lacombe and Zachary Baeten; $172,000
Fort Mitchell
108 Pleasant Ridge Ave.: Laura and Brandon Adkins to Kelsey and Zachary Koenig; $335,000
111 Beechwood Road: Lacy and Matthew Farano to Mary and James Coffman; $387,500
5 Oxford Drive: Mary and Jeffrey Wilmink, Margaret and Daniel Summe, Jennifer and Kurt Summe, Sheila and Scott Cooney, Elizabeth and Gerald Greenwell, Jennifer and Kevin Long, Karen and Scott Summe and Kristin and Chad Summe to OPDYKE, Inc.; $371,000
Fort Thomas
69 Croswell Ave.: Joseph Riggs to Jane and James Goins; $169,000
Hebron
2076 W. Horizon Drive: Heather Cheek to Tonia and Steven Harms; $205,000
2126 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Huong Nguyen and Marvin Mossor II; $373,500
2399 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Anthony Carroll; $452,000
2419 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Christine and Colin Lee; $365,000
Highland Heights
12 Meadow Lane, unit 8: Nicole Carnes to L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC; $85,500
Independence
10300 Emancipation Place: Margaret Moore to Gabrielle Erickson and Maxwell McConnell; $265,000
10388 Sharpsburg Drive: Tamara and Charles Armitage to Kimberly and Tyler Davis; $250,000
11576 Water Tower Way: Freedom Park, LLC to Craig Winterman; $36,000
1223 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Katrina Payne and Ronald White; $375,500
1309 Galveston Court: Falicia and Aaron Ellis to Deborah and Finis Fehler; $315,000
1368 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jessica Hernandez and Hector Aviles; $300,000
4229 Briarwood Drive, unit 4: Deanndra Holloway to Pramod and Neetu Sharma; $140,000
736 Bear Court: Janet and Russell Redman to Olivia Langfeld and Mitchell Ponder; $277,000
9696 Cloveridge Drive: Neumann Brothers, LLC to Jasmine and Austin Stacy; $330,000
Lakeside Park
2675 Van Deren Drive: Amy Hebbler and Cody Couch to Bridget Braun; $2,330,000
397 Crown Point Circle: Tim Burks Builder, Inc. to Lisa Pugh; $950,000
Ludlow
110 Oak St.: Flach Brothers Masonary, Inc. to Gerard Roofing, LLC; $95,000
Morning View
15271 Parkers Grove Road: Barbara and Robert Mobley and Thomas Mobley to Tonya and Brian Beecher; $400,000
Newport
1126 Vine St.: Janet Neu to Jami and Nicholas Wolfe; $42,000
19 Laycock Lane: Real Equity OH, LLC to Solida Mao; $220,000
553 E. 4th St.: Marta Brookmeyer and Gary Monroe to Michelle and Kevin Meyer; $507,500
728, 734, 738 York St., 15 W. 8th St.: Sukkah, LLC to Saxum Ventures, LLC; $1,300,000
Silver Grove
211 4th St.: Emily and Jonathan Smith to Michael Singer; $212,500
Southgate
232 Heather Hill Drive: Robert Shanks to Susan and Wayne Vinson; $275,000
314 inden Ave.: Sonya Shields and Franz Delemos to Caitlin and Michael Lipscomb; $260,000
Taylor Mill
48 Primrose Drive: Kayla and Justin Smith to Leornora Edwards; $185,000
Union
11187 War Admiral Drive: Lisa and John Cullen to Brooke and Charles Weaver; $85,000
11199 Big Bone Road: Julie and Jeremy Ockerman to Aaron Adams; $164,000
1272 Lancashire Drive: Nichole and Chad Matthews to Amy George; $350,000
2005 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Charles Elliott; $361,500
4749 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Beverly Saliba; $765,000
4756 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Haley and Jacob Messmer; $517,000
834 Bay Colt Lane: Jarlyn and Carl Laurino to Thomas Schrage; $1,065,000
9213 Brookridge Lane: Caitlin and Michael Trella II to Claire and Jeffrey Hearn; $555,000
Verona
14244 Brown Road: Karla Hildebrandt to Michelle Foster and Charles Brouse Jr.; $440,000
Villa Hills
662 Lakeshore Drive: Leslee Wainscott to Nicole and John Akey; $330,000
Walton
11184 Trumpeter Court: Amy George and Jonathan George to Trishsa Reiber and Christopher Adkins; $385,000
620 Walker Court: Tyler and Anthony Beauchens to Alicia and Daniel Sloop; $325,000
Wilder
202 S. Watchtower Drive, unit 301: Martha Garcia to Megan and Clayton Sponcil; $185,000
