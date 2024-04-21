$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

(WJW) – Someone’s life has changed in a major way.

They’re holding onto a $1 million Powerball winner.

Two different tickets matched 5 numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. One of them was sold in Ohio.

No word yet on where it was sold.

The jackpot is still rolling. The next estimated jackpot is $103 million.

Here were Saturday’s winning numbers: 4-35-41-44-58 and the Powerball was 25.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday.

