UPDATE 1-Missile fired from Gaza caused hospital blast, Britain's Sunak says

Reuters
·1 min read

(Changes headline, recasts lead, adds UK PM Sunak quote in paragraph 2, adds context in paragraph 3 and 4)

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The explosion at a hospital in Gaza City was most likely caused by a missile fired from within Gaza, and not by a rocket from Israel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

"The British government judges that the explosion was likely caused by a missile, or part of one, that was launched from within Gaza towards Israel," Sunak told parliament.

"The misreporting of this incident had a negative effect in the region, including on a vital U.S. diplomatic effort and on tensions here at home."

Palestinian officials said 471 people were killed in the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital on Tuesday. Gaza's health ministry blamed an Israeli air strike, while Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by militants.

Britain's

findings

are in line with conclusion reached by the United States, France and Canada. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; writing by Farouq Suleiman, editing by Paul Sandle)

