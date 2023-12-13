Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Musk's SpaceX value jumps closer to $180 bln in tender offer - Bloomberg News

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds background in paragraphs 2 and 3)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX will sell insider shares at $97 apiece in a tender offer, a price increase that boosts the value of the space and satellite company closer to $180 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's second-most valuable closely-held startup was discussing a tender offer that could range from $500 million to $750 million at about $95 per share, which has now risen to $97 per share, Bloomberg said.

The rocket company's current valuation of about $150 billion makes it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

