1-Net and EasyStack Strategic Partnership Announced

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective 30th August 2021, 1-Net Singapore Pte Ltd and EasyStack Technologies Pte Ltd are onboard on a go-to-market strategic collaboration, this principle is based on mutual trust and respect for each other's ability to create a compelling business proposition for the regional market. 1-Net is the trusted brand by Singapore organisations and enterprises, including multi-national companies from overseas markets and regions. EasyStack is a global market leader in providing open cloud platform technology to enable medium to large enterprises and corporations that are seeking to transform its business through digital innovation such as artificial intelligence, machine and deep learning, data analytics modeling and user behavior personalization to engage and provide products and services relevant to their target customer base.

Specifically, they are embarking on engagements in the following areas:

  • 1-Net will oﬀer cloud consulting, design and implementation capabilities to Singapore based organisations and/or businesses leveraging EasyStack New Generation Enterprise Cloud Platform product and services. With an evolutionary multi-cloud architecture supporting OTA for continuous feature upgrades and enhancements, but without any disruption to business workloads. EasyStack product helps businesses future proof their investment producing greater social and economic value in order to compete in their respective industry segment

  • 1-Net and EasyStack will jointly provide dedicated exclusive private cloud solution hosted in the data center facility owned and operated by 1-Net. Besides coverage on security certification and credential oﬀered by 1-Net, customers may also choose to perform additional industry certification on this environment as part of their business compliance and regulatory requirement

About 1-Net Singapore

1-Net is fast transforming itself into Asia's Data Centre of Choice. As one of the pioneers in broadband development in Singapore, 1-Net currently manages telco- class carrier-neutral Internet Data Centres, along with providing domestic and international connectivity, managed services and media delivery services. 1-Net oﬀers superior stability, secure delivery and service experience through its services. It's uniquely positioned in Southeast Asia, with a comprehensive range of integrated services and a media-centric approach to bring cutting edge solutions to its customers.

For more information, refer to https://1-net.com.sg

About EasyStack Technologies

In its sixth generation, EasyStack Technologies product is conceptualized from the ground up to cater to mission critical business infrastructure solutions and services implementing Hyper-Converged, Converged, or modular cloud native architectures. Having led and participated in the early IBM OpenStack research and development engineering team, our technical know-how in contributing to the open source innovative leadership in areas such as Linux, OpenStack, Ceph, Kubernetes diﬀerentiates us from similar oﬀerings in the market. Our product is the best-in-breed cumulation of hundreds of enterprise data center implementation engagements and operations support customer experience.

Further enquiries, kindly refer to https://easystack.io or write to us email: contact@easystack.io

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-net-and-easystack-strategic-partnership-announced-301364903.html

SOURCE EasyStack

