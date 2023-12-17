UPDATE 1-North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

(Adds Japan's defence ministry, background)

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday.

Japan's defence ministry also said North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile.

No other details, including the missile's flight range, were immediately available.

The launch came just hours after North Korea fired a

short-range ballistic missile

on Sunday night, as it condemned U.S.-led military shows of force including the arrival of a submarine in South Korea as tantamount to "a preview of a nuclear war". (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul and Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo Editing by Ed Davies)