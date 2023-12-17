Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,771.50
    +3.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,682.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,814.25
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.80
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.09
    +0.66 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    2,030.70
    -5.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    -0.0099 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • Vix

    12.28
    -0.20 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2672
    -0.0092 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2810
    +0.3920 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,415.22
    -816.72 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.77
    -18.46 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.36
    -72.62 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,970.55
    +284.35 (+0.87%)
     

UPDATE 1-North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds Japan's defence ministry, background)

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday.

Japan's defence ministry also said North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile.

No other details, including the missile's flight range, were immediately available.

The launch came just hours after North Korea fired a

short-range ballistic missile

on Sunday night, as it condemned U.S.-led military shows of force including the arrival of a submarine in South Korea as tantamount to "a preview of a nuclear war". (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul and Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo Editing by Ed Davies)

Advertisement