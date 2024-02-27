Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Norway's King Harald in hospital in Malaysia

Reuters

(Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald has been hospitalised in Malaysia for an infection, the Norwegian royal household said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 87-year-old monarch had been on a private trip to the South-East Asian country.

"His majesty the king has fallen ill during his holiday stay in Malaysia, and is hospitalised there, with an infection. The king receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel," the royal household said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

