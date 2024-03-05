Novo Nordisk's kidney trial shows 24% cut to cardiac risk, death

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's widely used diabetes drug Ozempic delayed progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients, lowering the risk of major cardiac events and death by 24%, according to a large late-stage study.

In October, the Danish drugmaker stopped the trial almost a year ahead of schedule because it was clear from an interim analysis that the treatment would succeed.

"The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and superior reduction in kidney disease progression, major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and death of 24%," it said in a statement.

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The trial called FLOW started in 2019 and involved roughly 3,500 patients with type 2 diabetes and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease who were given 1 milligram (mg) of once-weekly semaglutide in addition to standard care.

"The positive results from FLOW demonstrate the potential for semaglutide to become the first GLP-1 treatment option for people living with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease," Novo said.

Semaglutide is also the active ingredient in Novo's powerful weight-loss drug Wegovy. Both belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 analogues, which mimic hormones and in turn reduce appetite and increase the feeling of fullness after eating.

