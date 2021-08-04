U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.00
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,854.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,028.50
    -17.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.60
    -21.80 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -1.39 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.80
    +16.70 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1720
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -0.83 (-4.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3938
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7710
    -0.2790 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,834.43
    +406.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.88
    +8.44 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.99
    +16.27 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

That 1 Painter Expands within One Month of Franchise Launch, Announces New Locations in Tyler and Plano

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within four weeks of launching its franchise program, That 1 Painter––the Texas-based painting company founded in 2011––has signed franchise agreements with two business leaders, setting the stage for upcoming locations in Tyler and Plano.

The new franchisees have a goal to change lives on both a local and global scale through That 1 Painter's joint mission of creating transformative painting experiences for customers in the US and providing necessary resources to struggling citizens in East Africa, a T1P program known as "Paint It Forward."

Indeed, Chad Fancher, head of T1P's new Tyler branch, cites the Paint It Forward initiative as one of his foremost reasons for signing on: "I knew it was the right fit when I learned of the Paint it Forward program and how That 1 Painter is involved with missions," Fancher says, adding, "Pair that with [ founder] Steven's knowledge and success in the industry, and I instantly knew this was the culture and team I wanted to be a part of."

T1P Longview operator, Daniel Kim, also points out the company's additional franchise benefits, including the fact that T1P actively encourages financial autonomy for new business owners. "I joined T1P to own a business that will enable me to have a solid stream of income and the freedom to operate my own franchise in a thriving market," Kim notes.

That 1 Painter's growth over the past decade supports Kim's statement. With hundreds of five-star reviews across 18 home repair and paint services for its Austin and San Marcos locations, T1P has created a multimillion–dollar business model that doubled revenue during COVID-19, despite obvious logistical challenges. In addition, T1P's extensive training program, along with its plug and play marketing and booking systems, offer franchise teams a wide array of tools to help meet community demands.

Interested parties are invited to visit that1painterfranchise.com for more information on the current $10,000 franchise discount (taken off the regular price of $39,000). Only eight discount spots remain, and potential applicants are strongly advised to contact Gary Ochiogrosso at gary@frangrow.com as soon as possible.

About That 1 Painter

Founded to help both local and global communities, That 1 Painter offers 18 paint-related contractor services to customers in and around Austin, San Marcos, Tyler, and Longview, with plans for ongoing expansion. The company is also known for its charitable outreach efforts, which include free painting services to homeowners in need and the T1P "Paint It Forward" program, which provides meals to East African refugees.

Media Contact:

Marisa Rae
917-991-2465
315862@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/that-1-painter-expands-within-one-month-of-franchise-launch-announces-new-locations-in-tyler-and-plano-301347932.html

SOURCE That 1 Painter

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but it still wasn't enough.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

    CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy s

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

    GM beat Q2 forecasts and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford did so and noted improvement in the supply of chips.

  • Why Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    The company received a green light to advance two COVID-19 vaccine candidates into clinical testing in a second country.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Long, chief financial officer. In early June, we commenced joint tariff service to provide crude oil transportation from our Cushing terminal to our Nederland terminal.

  • Robinhood spikes, holds well above IPO price

    Nikhil Kamath - India’s youngest billionaire and True Beacon Global Co-Founder & CIO; Zeroda Co-founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on Robinhood.