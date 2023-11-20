UPDATE 1-Paris Club: Zambia bondholders must provide more debt relief

(Adds quotes, background, paragraphs 3-8)

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zambia's bondholders have improved their debt relief offer but must make a further effort if government creditors are going to accept, the Paris Club of creditor nations said on Monday.

Zambia suffered a major setback in its debt restructuring efforts, after the government said on Monday a revised deal to rework $3 billion of Eurobonds could not be implemented at this time due to objections from official creditors, including China.

Creditor governments have demanded that any debt relief from them must be matched by a comparable effort from its bondholders and other commercial creditors.

"The discussions have to continue between Zambia and the bond holders," said Paris Club co-chair William Roos, a senior official at the French treasury which acts as a secretariat for the group.

"What we want is for the bond holders to increase the effort. I think we are very close to a good situation for Zambia, for the bond holders," he told journalists.

Zambia's bilateral government creditors expect from other creditors a comparable effort in the reduction of the debt stock, debt servicing and an extension of bond maturities.

Roos, who also co-chairs the official creditor committee, said that government creditors were making a bigger effort than bondholders on debt servicing and giving more time for repayment.

He added that though bondholders were making a bigger effort in reducing the stock of debt owed, the difference was largely marginal.

Meanwhile, if bondholders' debt relief fell short of expectations, that also raised questions about the effort that would be needed from other private creditors like banks and some Chinese institutions, Roos said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)