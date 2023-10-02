UPDATE 1-Pennon to invest $3.41 bln as other UK water firms outline investment plans

(Adds details on other water firms announcing plans in paragraphs 2-4)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - UK water company Pennon Group on Monday said it would invest about 2.8 billion pounds ($3.41 billion) over the next five-year regulatory period ending 2030 in water quality, and pledged to fix storm overflows at beaches and pollution issues.

The announcement from South West Water's parent firm came amid a flurry of similar moves from other British water firms, as the performance of these companies have become a hot political issue.

United Utilities also submitted a total expenditure plan of 13.7 billion pound across the 2025-30 period on Monday, while Yorkshire Water said it would invest 7.8 billion pounds and Welsh Water pledged 3.5 billion pounds in the programme.

Last week, Severn Trent announced plans to raise 1 billion pounds to help finance an investment drive to reduce the release of untreated sewage into rivers and cut leaks from its network of pipes.

Customers and the government have condemned Britain's water firms for a record of piling up debt and permitting shareholders and executives to profit at the expense of the ecosystem.

Last week, industry watchdog Ofwat said only five out of 17 water companies it oversees achieved their targets on reducing pollution incidents, while half met their performance commitment on leakages in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

