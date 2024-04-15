UPDATE 1-Piedmont Lithium gets mining permit for North Carolina project

Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Adds details, shares and background from paragraph 2 onwards)

April 15 (Reuters) - Miner Piedmont Lithium said that it had received a long-delayed permit for starting the construction its lithium mine from North Carolina regulators in a further boost to the supplies of the electric vehicle battery component in the United States.

The proposed mine, which can produce 30,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year, could become one of North America's largest sources of Lithium.

It had run into regulatory hurdles after local residents, worried about the project's environmental impact, raised objections.

Shares of Piedmont, which first applied for the permit in August 2021, rose 24% in premarket trade.

"We plan to develop Carolina Lithium as one of the lowest-cost, most sustainable lithium hydroxide operations in the world," said CEO Keith Phillips.

Piedmont Lithium has a supply agreement with automaker Tesla .

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Tasim Zahid)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • India's Ola Electric cuts cheapest e-scooter prices by as much as 12.5%

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Ola Electric, India's largest electric scooter maker, reduced the price of its cheapest variant by 12.5%, it said on Monday, as the loss-making company tries to boost sales after the government reduced subsidies. Ola [OLAE.NS] cut the price of the cheapest variant of its S1X model to 69,999 rupees (about $839), from 79,999 rupees, said Anshul Khandelwal, the company's marketing chief. The SoftBank Group-backed company launched the S1X scooters last August last year, just months after the government, in a surprise move, lowered the incentives to buy e-scooters.

  • Bitcoin, crypto market tumbles as Iran-Israel tensions escalate

    Middle East conflict triggers a sharp decline in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, with significant market liquidations.

  • Samsung to Get Up to $6.4 Billion in US Grants for Chip Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to award Samsung Electronics Co. as much as $6.4 billion in grants to increase chip production in Texas, as part of US efforts to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Erro

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond

    These companies have hit a few roadblocks this year, but that only means their stocks are trading at bargains compared to their rivals.

  • Why Texas has too much natural gas

    There's too much natural gas supply in West Texas. That's sending prices at a key hub into negative territory.

  • Future of the Most Versatile Food Oil May Lie in Latin America

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing a growing shortage of its most versatile edible oil. The solution may lie with emerging producers half a world away from Southeast Asia’s vast palm oil plantations.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War Wi

  • Apple iPhone Shipments Drop 10% in Market Share Battle With Chinese Rivals

    China’s Xiaomi shipped 33.4% more smartphones in the first quarter than in the same period a year ago and its market share strengthened.

  • Procter & Gamble price hikes thin shoppers’ wallets

    Rising prices of personal care products could quash Americans' habit of buying big-brand-name items for their household pantries, posing a threat to Procter & Gamble, one of the world's biggest makers of packaged goods. P&G has hiked prices more than 1% for the past nine quarters, bringing a nearly 16% jump in sales over the company's last three fiscal years. Wall Street expects P&G's revenues to rise once again, according to LSEG data.

  • Apple loses top phonemaker spot to Samsung as iPhone shipments drop

    Apple's smartphone shipments dropped about 10% in the first quarter of 2024, hurt by intensifying competition by Android smartphone makers aiming for the top spot, data from research firm IDC showed on Sunday.

  • Metals Whipsawed as Sanctions on New Russian Supplies Rattle LME

    (Bloomberg) -- Metals swung sharply, with aluminum surging by a record before later erasing most of its gains, as traders digest US and UK sanctions that banned delivery of new Russian supplies onto the London Metal Exchange.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesIran’s Missile Barrage Was an